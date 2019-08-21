



Ever see an incredibly satisfying pimple-popping video on your social media feed? Chances are it was from Dr. Sandra Lee, best known to most as Dr. Pimple Popper. With millions of Instagram followers, she’s the go-to source for all things skincare. So if she has a product recommendation, we’re all ears.

When we read she’s a big fan of this top-rated, top-notch sunscreen, we were waiting for the right time to scoop this unique SPF product up for ourselves. It just so happens that time is now because it’s now priced at under $50 in the Dermstore Anniversary Sale happening now!

See it: Grab the Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 (originally $65) now only $49 when using promo code: CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore!

We all know SPF is important, so it’s very important to reapply as much as possible through the day. The Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 makes reapplication easy, according to Dr. Lee who told New York Magazine‘s The Strategist that she loves to use this as mattifying powder, too.

“SPF is the most important thing you can do for your skin, and this powdered sunscreen makes it so easy to put on and reapply throughout the day,” the 48-year-old said. The reason she considers this product such a gamechanger? This brush-on powder sunscreen brush is the ultimate 2-in-1 since it can be used as both a sunscreen and a “touch-up powder,” Lee said.

This award-winning mineral sunscreen brush is formulated with key ingredients that work together to reflect and scatter UV rays before they’re given the opportunity to infiltrate the skin and cause painful burns or damage. Crafted with a super strategic formula, this self-dispensing powder can provide effortless sun protection wherever we go. The hyaluronic acid powder is great for those looking to lock in moisture and add some hydration back into their outer layer of skin. Iron Oxide provides the necessary blue light protection while InfraGard helps to provide an infrared defense. This formula also contains Vitachelox to provide antioxidant and pollution defenses as well as Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dixoide to provide physical, non-chemical sun protection.

With four translucent shades to choose from, this SPF comes with an attached brush which so many reviewers loved. Shoppers said it was “easy to use” and made covering those “hard to reach spots” such as their “scalp, ears and neck” easier-than-ever. Reviewers called it “convenient” and “easy to apply” and many loved how it could be tossed into any bag or duffle since it’s “fantastic when on-the-go!” We second this motion: slip it into your suitcase, too!

Shoppers said the powder “blends easily into makeup” and can be used for a quick touch-up. Other reviewers loved how it worked on sensitive skin, but it’s not limited to one skin type. This product is suitable for all skin types and even reviewers with normal, combination and oily skin were impressed. Others loved how it didn’t “dry out their skin” and how “a little goes a long way.” Some even said it was better than their traditional setting powder!

Since this sunscreen happens to be on sale right now, there’s never been a better time than the present to gift ourselves this “holy grail of sunscreen,” that’s celebrity-approved too!

