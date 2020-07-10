This Flouncy Two-Piece Is One of the Bestselling Swimsuits on All of Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you shop, how do you know you’re getting quality pieces? Do you read the reviews? Look up the fabrics? Go by recommendations of friends? They are all valid ways to check — we know we do all of the above. That’s how we know we’ve found one of the best swimsuits on the internet.

This two-piece covers all of the bases. It has so many amazing reviews, its construction is top notch and now we’re the ones recommending it to you. We’re not exaggerating when it comes to how great this swimsuit is. We’re basing this off facts. It’s held the top spot as Amazon’s number one bestselling bikini over and over, and still sits at the top of the list (though this bandeau bikini often fights for that top spot). Best of all? How affordable it is!

Get the Adisputent High-Waisted Flounce Two-Piece Bikini starting at just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

This bikini is made of a smooth, stretchy fabric that’s quick to dry, as all good bathing suits should be. It also has adjustable over-the-shoulder straps and a scoop neckline. The star of the top, however, is the flouncy fabric — without a doubt. It hangs loosely over the stomach, ruffling to provide cuteness and coverage all at once!

This top was already great, but it actually earns extra points in the part you can’t see. There’s a removable wireless, padded bra you can add underneath for extra support!

Now, we don’t want to leave the bottoms out. Considering this swimsuit’s bestselling status, both parts have to be impressive, right? Of course! That’s why the bottoms are high-waisted with ruching, providing extra coverage and tummy control while, again, adding to the cuteness factor. Prepare to face some envy from your friends, and maybe even a few passersby at the pool or beach!

Now, the best part of all: This two-piece swim set is available in nearly 40 designs! Some have a patterned top and solid bottoms, while others switch it around. You’ll find florals, flamingos, pineapples, palm trees, polka dots, leopard and even more. There’s a big variety in color too. Plus, the construction varies here and there. You might find a pom pom trim, some layered fabric, a shorter cut or maybe some skinnier straps — make sure to check them all out! We’ll see you at the beach!

