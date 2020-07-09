This Tankini Is So Flattering You’ll Never Want to Leave the Beach

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sick of bikinis and one-pieces? Maybe they just aren’t your style. Bikinis are definitely revealing, but one-piece swimsuits can be a little stifling at times. The tankini truly doesn’t get enough love!

This tankini, however, is pretty impossible not to love. If you grab this two-piece set now, you’re almost definitely going to be the top trendsetter in your friend group. This swimsuit is so amazingly flattering, we’re thinking now more than ever that we need to buy a beach house — or at least make a friend who has one!

You can tell right away that this two-piece swimsuit was thoroughly thought out from top to bottom. The top has a sweetheart neckline and a twist of fabric at the chest, with molded push-up cups with soft padding and no wires underneath. Below that, you’ll also find ruching across the stomach, providing tummy control!

Also up top are the versatile straps, both adjustable and removable. Either wear them straight over your shoulders, cross them in the back to create an “X” shape or take them off completely and skip the tan lines!

As for the bottoms, you’ll be pleased to know they are more than your typical mix-and-match, throwaway bottoms. Sure, they may be a little cheeky, but they are fully lined — and we can’t get enough of the ruched panels at the sides. Not only do these panels match the ruching up top, but they flatter you even further and make for a totally cute accent!

Even the fabric of this swimsuit is impressive, boasting a high elasticity and excellent shape retention, so it’ll move with you as you swim laps in the pool, jump up to catch that frisbee on the beach or reach over for your iced tea while sunbathing in the backyard. On top of that, it has UPF50+ protection to keep your skin shielded from the sun’s damaging rays. Just don’t forget to apply sunscreen everywhere else!

This tankini is available in seven colors: Royal Blue, Prussian Blue, Español Red, Sunny Yellow, Army Green, Venetian Red and Black. There’s at least one color for everyone, so you’ll be sure to find one that suits your tastes. One you choose, all that’s left to do is order and book your next vacation!

