Don’t want to cake on concealer to mask a poor night’s sleep? Join the club! Finding the perfect products to refresh your sleep-deprived eyes can be difficult, but there is a way to give your eyes the celebrity treatment. Intrigued? The MZ Skin Soothe and Smooth Collagen Activating Eye Complex has become a major hit in the skincare industry. Just check out Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Gigi Hadid’s stunning selfies for glowing proof!

Created to perk up your eyes, this soothing cream is the beauty product you’ve been waiting for. Made with hyaluronic acid and Albizia bark extract, it helps make dark circles and puffy eyes a thing of the past. Great for providing and maintaining moisture throughout the day, this cream is wonderful for anyone who struggles to find the time to give their skin the TLC it needs. This complex also includes ceramides that offers increased elasticity and suppleness for a youthful look.

Celebrity makeup artist Erica Sauer shared with Byrdie that this cream is her favorite product to use on model clients. She said, “When big models like Gigi Hadid or Alessandra Ambrosio are getting ready for a shoot, they don’t always have time to rejuvenate with rest, water, and a workout… This eye cream solves the problem!”

Ready to get rid of those tired eyes? It’s time to give this eye cream a try!

