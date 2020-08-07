Bring Festival Fashion to Your Closet With This Boho-Chic Romper

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know how the calendar works. Technically, there are four seasons in the year: summer, fall, winter and spring. But for those of Us who are completely fashion-obsessed, there’s actually a fifth. We’re talking about festival season, people!

While the COVID-19 pandemic may have dashed our dreams of draping ourselves in denim cutoffs, funky prints and perhaps even a flower crown, there’s no reason we can’t dress like a boho-chic goddess in our daily lives. The key to nailing Coachella vibes? This 1970s-inspired romper that’s become an Amazon fan-favorite.

Get the AELSON Women’s Boho V Neck Print Romper Playsuit with Long Flare Sleeves starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

The AELSON V-neck print playsuit brings a healthy dash of retro realness to your everyday wardrobe. Looking to decades past for style inspiration is one of our favorite ways to pick an outfit, and the beauty of a romper is that it’s a one-stop-shop. All you need to worry about is how to accessorize! While certain occasions call for particular pieces, we envision this teamed with statement earrings, an extra-long necklace, strappy sandals for summer or over-the-knee boots for fall. Whether you’re indulging in a brunch date by the beach or rocking this for an evening out, take comfort in knowing that this is about to become your easiest, most reliable ensemble.

Speaking of comfort, you’ll be relieved to know that the polyester material is super soft — and the long, wide sleeves guarantee maximum breathability. The silhouette will effortlessly highlight your waistline, while concealing any areas you may not want on prominent display. Hey, we’re firm believers that you need to feel your best to look your best — so any confidence-boosting detail is seriously appreciated.

You can currently pick up this playsuit in two whimsical patterns — one with a blue base, and the other rose. Deciding between these options isn’t exactly a walk in the park, so we may loosen our purse strings and splurge on both. At just $20 a pop, it seems like a no-brainer. One ecstatic Amazon reviewer did exactly that — rocking the blue option for a vacation in Mexico, and the rose for a music festival in Michigan. We stan versatility!

Other shoppers report receiving multiple compliments whenever they put on this piece, with one even noting that it’s particularly flattering in the tummy area — as the waist can be adjusted to control how much skin you show. Score an all-access pass to being the most stylish in the room with this boho-chic playsuit — you won’t regret it!

