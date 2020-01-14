This Affordable Amazon Hoodie Is Actually Super Elegant

When we envision a classic hoodie, it’s always the same. A loose, bulkier fit, drawstrings, an elasticized waist and a kangaroo pocket. Maybe a graphic on the front. It’s a tried-and-true piece, but it’s also one that’s associated with lazy days and super casual occasions.

It would be nice to be able to wear a hoodie out and about sometimes without looking like we put no effort into our outfit. Don’t get Us wrong — we don’t actually want to put that much effort into our outfit every day. We just want it to look like we did. That’s why we’re grabbing both colors of this hoodie from Amazon!

Get the Aurique Women’s Hoodie (originally $34) starting at just $29 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Amazon exclusive is already proving itself to be a favorite among reviewers. They love how it’s sporty, making the perfect addition to an athleisure ensemble, but still has an elegance about it, able to complement jeans or slacks. We’re not surprised to hear that everyone thinks it’s super comfy — but seeing shoppers also call it flattering, classy, gorgeous and versatile? That’s hitting the jackpot! They say it has the perfect fit that’s neither too tight nor too baggy, and that they love the way it wraps around them like a cozy cocoon!

This European-designed hoodie is soft and stretchy with a totally unique design. The front has an asymmetrical closure, the fabric overlapping and connecting at a button closure up near the left shoulder. We love how this creates such a modern structure and an enviable silhouette. We also love how when it’s worn open, the fabric drapes just perfectly!

Get the Aurique Women’s Hoodie (originally $34) starting at just $29 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This hoodie also features a curved, surplice hem in the front and a straight hem in the back, creating a high-low effect. The fun details don’t end there. Take a look at the cuffs of the long sleeves to find cute thumb holes, and check at the hips to find pockets!

This hoodie is currently available in both a navy blue and a crisp white. It could be yours in just a couple of days if you have Amazon Prime! It’s also a part of Prime Wardrobe. The only thing more fun than tracking a package online is tracking one that moves quickly, and that’s Amazon’s specialty. Order this piece today and be prepared for compliments to come flying at you by the end of the week!

Get the Aurique Women’s Hoodie (originally $34) starting at just $29 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Aurique here and more from Amazon Fashion here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!