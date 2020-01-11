We don’t say this lightly but…we really think we may have just spotted the cutest cardigan of all time. We’re a little overwhelmed with emotion right now, to be honest. We weren’t expecting this at all, and now it’s like we have to get up and give a memorable speech as an awards show — except instead of that, all we really have to do to breathe easy is choose a size and place an order!

It comes as no surprise to Us that a piece from Madewell has caught our attention. We would own everything from Madewell if we could. This cardigan especially, however, is one that we absolutely cannot let go. Not only is it refreshingly unique and ultra-cozy, but get this — it’s even on sale right now!

Get the Madewell Texture & Thread Bobble Cardigan (originally $98) for just $60 at Nordstrom!

Here’s a challenge: Try wearing this Bobble Cardigan out in public and count the number of compliments you receive that day. Don’t rely on using your fingers to count, because you’ll quickly run out of them. This piece is an eye-catcher in every way, and everyone is going to want to know where it’s from!

This sweater has a cropped, boxy fit, making it super relaxed and comfortable. Similarly trendy are the dropped-shoulder long sleeves, which flare out around the wrists to create a chic bell silhouette. Further perfecting the look are the V-neckline, the three-button front closure and the adorable patch pockets on either side of the torso!

We haven’t even gotten into the amazing wool-blend fabric yet. It’s visibly cozy and warm, the light grey brushed-knit material matching with everything. Taking things up to the next level though are the creamy white polka dot bobbles literally popping out of the fabric for a 3-D effect. They’re like soft little snowflakes, and we couldn’t be more obsessed with the look!

Get the Madewell Texture & Thread Bobble Cardigan (originally $98) for just $60 at Nordstrom!

This is exactly the type of piece you can wear to turn any ensemble into a statement. Simply wear it on top of a pair of plain black leggings or blue jeans, and suddenly you have an Instagram-worthy outfit. Prepare for all of the heart eyes and fire emojis forthcoming in the comments!

You can also try pairing this cardigan with a fitted little black dress, or even a flowy midi. It will go with any color, so you should play around a little with options! Plus, unbuttoning it creates even more versatility, totally changing up any look with basically no effort. Now this is the kind of fast fashion we love to see.

With nearly $40 taken off the original price of this cardigan, we expect that word is already starting to spread fast — so make sure to nab one for yourself and free up a hanger in your closet before the sellouts begin!

Get the Madewell Texture & Thread Bobble Cardigan (originally $98) for just $60 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Madewell here and other sweaters available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!