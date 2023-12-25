Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Money may be tight, especially after finding gifts for everyone on our list. Whether we’re hoping to snag a new outfit for upcoming New Year’s Eve parties without splurging or searching for the perfect late and budget-friendly gift for a friend, fret not. We’ve got just the solution to elevate any wardrobe or look—something you’d be proud to both gift and wear. Enter the transformative power of accessories. Whether it’s a trendy bow adorning your hair or a shimmering bag that captures the light, these dazzling individual pieces can reimagine your typical holiday ensembles, giving them a radiant makeover.

Hair

1. Think Meg Ryan: Lean into the ‘90s rom-com main character energy with a large, velvet bow.

2. Express Yourself: Show off your feelings with some glittering words such as “Sexy,” “Boss” or “Hope” using this 15-piece hairpin set.

3. Swift-Like: Feeling bejeweled? Don we now your sparkly apparel with this rainbow-covered headband.

4. It’s A Sign: The celestial sky hairpin set is for the astrology aficionado who loves to share their wise insight through accessories.

5. Pretty Cute: For a more subtle approach to the soft-girl trend, try this petite hair bow with long, silky ribbons.

Purses

6. Back Stage: Walk into the performance with this hobo glittering bag and take a bow — available in gold, silver, black or pink.

7. Real Retro: Designed after the 1920s coin purse, this wrist bag is ideal for special occasions when you need your hands free for cocktails and hand-holding.

8. It’s Not a Fanny Pack: Update your belt bag to a bouclé sherpa pouch elegantly slung around your shoulders or waist.

9. Pack Rat: Perfect for the city slicker who carries their life with them but needs a stylish bag to fit it all – this oversized vegan handbag.

10. Take Me Back: We’re getting strong Y2K vibes from this bag with its old-school crossbody clutch in blush pink and metallic embellishes.

Scarves

11. Keep It Classy: A pashmina has always added an extra touch of class, whether it be used as a headscarf or an added layer of warmth — it never goes out of style.

12. V-Magical: Either tie this silver sequin bandana around your neck or in your hair for a casual Cinderella look.

13. String Us Along: Add a faux-pearl collar to a simple black dress or plain shirt for added depth and charm.

14. Dazzle: This long sequin choker scarf is just the added spice you’ve been looking for this holiday season to wear with jeans and a T-shirt.

15. I’m a Star: Wear this cozy red scarf while ice skating to be the heroine of your own holiday movie.

Jewelry

16. Dark Romance: This black poinsettia fabric chocker lays comfortably around your neck and will capture attention.

17. Very Cleopatra: Who says confidence can’t be bought? This golden arm cuff provides a strong and cunning vibe!

18. A Broach The Subject: Wrap a scarf around your shoulders with this intricately designed metal bow broach.

19. Layered to Perfection: These paper chain links and pendant necklaces become the focal point of any outfit and they come in gold, rose gold and silver.

20. Swan Like: Sweep your hair up and add some crystal loop chandelier earrings that elongate your neckline.

