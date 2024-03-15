Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s every girl’s dream to own a dazzling piece of expensive jewelry — and it’s something that’s totally attainable! If you’re not quite ready to drop thousands on bespoke necklaces, rings or earrings, though, you can definitely emulate the craft and details of designer pieces for less than $100. Heck, even less than $50! If I’ve learned anything over the years, it’s that it’s so easy to find expensive-looking accessories for dirt cheap.

Related: 17 of the Best Designer Lookalikes on Amazon to Get Celeb Style for Less One of my favorite pastimes is scrolling through Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and my primary news sources (Us, of course) to see what A-list celebrities are wearing to inspire my next outfit. I’ll save and screenshot each piece I love, and then filter out what I really want to buy. The problem? Sometimes, I scroll down […]

Now is a great time to level up your jewelry collection on a budget. I found 16 everyday and special occasion pieces that will elevate any outfit — and everything just so happens to be under $50! What are you waiting for? It’s time to accessorize with the most gorgeous, affordable jewelry you’ve ever seen!

Expensive Looking Necklaces

1. Great for Sensitive Skin: Reviewers with allergies and sensitive skin mention that these dainty gold-plated diamond necklaces look beautiful and don’t turn their skin green, even at such an affordable price!

2. Layering Masterpiece: People love Quince for their inexpensive clothing that doesn’t skimp on quality, yet many people sleep on their jewelry offerings! This 18-karat gold-plated bar necklace is the perfect finishing touch to any look and costs under $50!

3. Artisanal Vibe: This necklace two-pack from Venus will elevate your vacation wardrobe! Both designs appear to be handcrafted and feature beautiful pearl-like beadwork as well as a hammered pendant. When you wear this you’ll give off total mermaid vibes!

4. Stunning Silver: An option for those who prefer silver over gold, these pretty layering necklaces add a dainty finishing touch to any outfit.

Expensive Looking Earrings

5. Mixed Metals: Why choose between silver and gold when you could have a bit of both with these two-toned statement-making hoops!

6. Crazy Deal: I’ve always loved buying sets of earrings because it always ends up being an unbeatable deal. Just take a look at this BP. set — you get three gorgeous sets of studs for just $5 a piece!

7. Sparkle and Shine: For a gorgeous glittery pair of studs that rival diamonds, these Cate & Chloe earrings will dazzle wherever you wear them!

8. An Upgraded Hoop: Sure, hoops are staples in your jewelry collection, but once you have your basics covered it’s always a good idea to add unique designs, like these beaded J.Crew hoops that are super fun for spring!

Expensive Looking Bracelets

9. Fool Everyone: Diamond-studded tennis bracelets are a staple amongst the rich and famous… but you don’t need to drop thousands for a comparable piece. This Amazon-favorite has over 3,600 five-star reviews and the adjustable slider only elevates the design even more!

10. Under Lock and Key: Looking for an anniversary gift on a super tight budget? This stainless steel lock bracelet will symbolize your love and won’t run you more than $20!

11. Designer for Less! If you want to add a designer bracelet to your budding jewelry collection, a great starter piece is this Kate Spade Gemstone Bracelet. The mini solitaire stone twinkles in the light and it will quickly become a treasured piece in your collection.

12. Layering Bracelet! Just like necklaces, layering bracelets are super popular right now. This chain link design from BaubleBar will add a touch of elegance to any outfit!

Expensive Looking Rings

13. Criss Cross: Intricate designs — like pretty crisscrosses — and diamond-flecked accents make any ring look more expensive. Our top pick? This fan-favorite Pavoi ring features both elements!

14. Antique Beauty: Statement rings can completely make an outfit. Free People makes one of the prettiest (and most affordable) antique-inspired rings. Plus, you can get three for $30!

15. Layer it Up: Enhance your finger candy game with this delicate wave ring from Quince.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Color Pop! If you like to keep your clothing neutral, a bright ring can add a much-needed pop of color. Go bold with this sculptural Mango Smoothie Ring.