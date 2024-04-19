Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A new era is here, Swifties! If you’re soaking up the melodious sounds of The Tortured Ports Department, you’re probably also putting together new Taylor-inspired looks to show off your love for the new album. You’ve got your merch lined up, stereo’s blaring – what do you wear those new shirts and sweatshirts with? A pair of denim shorts that the woman herself approves of, of course!

If you’ve spotted Taylor in snapshots where she’s out and about, chances are you’ve seen her in her Agolde Parker Distressed Denim Shorts, which you can nab for $148 in a variety of sizes at Nordstrom. These relaxed, laid-back fit denim shorts give vintage attitude with modern deconstructed elements.

Get the Agolde Parker Distressed Denim Shorts for just $148 at Nordstrom!

Their non-stretch fit means they’ll cling to your shape, and their raw-edge hem gives them a bit of swagger, kind of like Taylor. They come in a light wash, but they’re absolutely gorgeous and give the impression you just cut off the rest of the jeans yourself. Super chic without the effort.

With TTPD in the wild, now’s a great time to emulate one important part of Taylor’s wardrobe. Be sure and grab a pair of these flattering shorts and see if they become your faves, too. It can be hard to find a reliable pair of jean shorts, so you might find that these tick all the boxes for you. And while they’re on the higher-end, making them a big pricier, they’ll last you quite a while. At least until Taylor’s next era, hopefully.

