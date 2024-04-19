Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The torturous wait is over. Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is available right now. If you haven’t yet snagged your own copy of the hotly-anticipated new release, we’re wondering why you waited a fortnight to do so. Leading up to the record’s official release on Friday, April 19, Taylor dropped several different special editions – but it’s not too late to add one more to the collection. Right now, you can high-tail it on over to Target to lock in your copy of the exclusive Phantom Clear vinyl variant of the album.

This version of TTPD is available to grab right now, and we highly suggest doing so even if you collected the other album variants with titles like The Black Dog, The Bolter, and The Albatross. This version is unique outside of those different options too. It includes two Phantom Clear vinyl discs that feature the entirety of the album’s 16 tracks, including a bonus track called “The Manuscript.”

Get Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Phantom Clear Vinyl for just $39.99 at Target!

This Target-exclusive vinyl also comes with a 24-page book jacket with a slew of never-before-seen photos and three pages of handwritten lyrics from Taylor herself, all replicated in a fancy folio perfect for collecting.

The album will run you $39.99, and is set to begin shipping on TTPD’s release date (that’s today!). Purchases are limited to four per customer. If you’re planning on locking in yours, you should absolutely go snag one right now – this special variant is bound to sell out super quickly. Or at least much quicker than the wait was for Swifties to finally hear this new collection of songs.

“The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time — one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure,” Swift said of the new album on Instagram.

“This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle, once wounds have healed.”

ShIf you’re ready to experience Taylor’s latest album, be sure and grab your copy of this soon-to-be iconic drop before the vinyl goes out of stock. The clock is ticking down – and we wouldn’t want anyone feeling tortured any further.

