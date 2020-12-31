Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New year, new Us! There are plenty of aspects of 2020 that we can’t wait to leave in the rearview mirror — but there’s one trend we hope never goes away: loungewear. Although we’ve crushed hard on athleisure for awhile now, our obsession hit its stride once quarantine kicked off. Since then, comfies have been the name of the game, and with winter barely underway, we’re looking for more options to add to the collection.

Get the Aixy Women’s Two Piece Outfit for prices starting at just $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 31, 2020 but are subject to change.

Amazon has become our one-stop-shop for so many essentials items, and at-home attire is no exception. Their fashion department offers a slew of covetable styles, but at the moment, we’re fixated on this two-piece set. Why endlessly scroll searching for a complementary ensemble when the work’s already done? This dynamic duo comes complete with a long-sleeve crewneck top and a pair of drawstring pants. They’re both made from a poly-blend material that’s said to provide ample stretch, and you can rock the shirt off the shoulder if you’re channeling a selfie-worthy ’80s vibe.

While we immediately gravitated toward the leopard-print pick, there are 11 other versions of this set up for grabs. If you’re still onboard the tie-dye train, we’ve got good news — and there’s even a few solid shades if your fashion motto is nothing but neutrals. You can style the top and bottoms separately, but we’re most excited to wear them together. No more rummaging through the dresser for an old tee or sweats when it’s time to relax — our go-to January gear is here!

The reviews are in, and they’re glowing. The consensus? Well, this set is as soft as it gets — so if you’re in the market for plush pieces that will elevate your couch experience, you’ve met your match. Of course, feel free to throw on some classic UGGs and flex this ‘fit on an errand, but it’s intended to be worn around the house. Considering peak cozy season has yet to begin, we suggest stocking up while it’s available in your size. Chic dreams!

