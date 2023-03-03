Reviewers Keep Describing These Lightweight Joggers as ‘Amazing’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re reaching that point of the year where it’s not quite warm enough to wear shorts or mini skirts outside, but it’s definitely a little too warm to stick with sweatpants. We need something that provides just enough warmth without overdoing it — and we’d much prefer if they were comfier than jeans.

Versatility is a huge plus too. If we can wear the pants to the gym one day, out to eat the next and for a nap later that night, then we’re definitely getting somewhere! In fact, we’ll be going everywhere in a pair of these Ajisai joggers!

These joggers are a must for your Amazon cart — and it’s just pure luck that we caught them on sale! They’re not the style that tapers into a cuff at the ankle, but they do still have a ⅞ length, letting the fabric drape in a slim but not tight fit. If you’re on the shorter side, you’ll be thrilled to see each size comes in a petite version too. This means you can actually wear the ⅞ length as it’s supposed to look instead of looking like you’re in full-length or extra-long pants!

These joggers are also made of a comfy, lightweight, super stretchy fabric — they’re not sweats! They’re easy to care for too, as they shouldn’t pill or collect lint. They’re opaque as well, so you can totally wear them for squatting at the gym without worrying about them becoming see-through!

These joggers have an elasticized waistband with an adjustable drawstring, plus deep pockets at the sides. They come in eight colors too! Most are solids, like black, blue or green, but there’s also a black camo print too if you want a subtle pattern!

Amazon reviewers are rating these joggers very highly, describing them as “amazing” again and again. Go full athleisure by pairing them with a cropped crew neck or an oversized tee and sneakers or dress them up a little with a mock-neck tank and lug-sole loafers. You could even wear them to work when styled properly. Try a blouse and kitten heels — add on a blazer and a briefcase to really seal the deal!

Looking to wear these pants for a brunch out with friends? Try tucking in a puff-sleeve tee and grabbing a pair of mules. Checking out the newly-opened farmers’ market? Layer a crochet top over a cami and slip your feet into clogs or slip-on sneakers. We could go on, but we’ll leave you to grabbing your size while it’s still in stock!

