These Alcohol Cleansing Wipes Are Still Available to Order on Amazon

We’ve all gotten the memo by now that washing your hands constantly for at least 20 seconds in the wake of the global health crisis is incredibly important. But sometimes we forget about other things around the house that we touch daily that also need regular cleansing as well.

We’re talking about our computers and keyboards, cell phones, TV remotes and more. These need to be wiped down as well — especially if you’re living in a household with more than one person. With that in mind, we found 75% alcohol wipes on Amazon that you can still order. It’s a miracle to find sanitizing items that aren’t sold out on Amazon, so we consider this a win!

Get the Disinfectant Wipes, 75% Alcohol Cleaning Wet Wipes (50 Pack) with free shipping for just $12, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 21, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

These disinfecting wipes are incredibly useful to keep around the house. They’re perfect for wiping down commonly touched items to help the potential spread of germs and bacteria to others. This pack comes with 50 pre-soaked wipes, so it’s still compact enough to take around with you in your purse in case vital errands are on the agenda. Additionally, these are great to have on deck when you want to cleanse your hands, but don’t have immediate access to soap and water (or sanitizer).

These wipes are ideal because they offer the ability to get into all of the little crevices on items that you want to sanitize. They’re safe to use on electronics, so you don’t have to stress that you’ll cause any type of damage to your valuable possessions. Given that pretty much everyone that has an Amazon account is scrambling for supplies, we urge you to not hoard or over-order more than you need. We all need to take care of each other right now, so be mindful of making this product available to everyone who needs it. If you do end up with extra, please look into donating some within your community.

