Found! We’ve Been Looking for Pillowy Slides Just like These — Now on Sale

While we’re obsessed with them now, slides haven’t always been must-have footwear — at least not when it came to looking fashionable. We’d slip on a pair after a soccer game in high school or while walking around the public pool, but we’d never grab them for daily life or get-togethers with friends.

Luckily, the fashion world has come to accept the greatness of slides, thanks especially to the pillowy Yeezy style that drew everyone’s eye upon its release a few years back. Of course, attaining a pair of Yeezys is far from the easiest thing on the planet. That’s why we’re always searching for other, more affordable, more accessible options. It’s why we just about started dancing when we spotted these ALDO slides on sale at Zappos!

Get the ALDO Ereras (originally $50) now starting at just $41 at Zappos! Free shipping!

How hadn’t we seen these before? We have a feeling they’re about to become a staple shoe for people everywhere this year, especially in the summer. These types of slides are even comfy enough to wear as slippers at home though! They’re so cushy-soft. They’re animal-friendly too, made with high-quality vegan materials!

These Ereras slides are open-toe style with a single strap over the vamp. This upper is quilted, adding even more to the pillowy quality of the shoes. You also have a textured outsole at the bottom for grip, complete with perforations. These perforations not only make the shoe more breathable, but they contribute to the airy, cloud-like feeling beneath your feet!

These ALDO slides are available in three colors. Light Pink is a nice neutral, but the true Black version is obviously super appealing too. Both are on sale! You can also opt for the Khaki green shade for not much more if it’s your fave!

These slides are still perfect for the locker room and hanging out by the pool, but you’ll totally want to wear them out to other places too — with your most favorite, chicest outfits. Keep it simple with leggings and a cropped tee, or opt for ripped jeans and a silky cami. How about trying them with a fit-and-flare mini dress? Adding a pair of ankle socks could actually look so cute too — or a dainty anklet! We’d also love to wear them with a flowy jumpsuit or biker shorts and an oversized tee!

We’re seriously so excited about finding these shoes and we hope you’re just as excited about them as we are. We’ve found other similar versions out there, but finding a pair we adore from a brand we know and trust like ALDO makes Us feel that much better about making the purchase. The sale obviously doesn’t hurt either!

