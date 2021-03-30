Alessandra Ambrosio’s Go-To Sandal Trend Can Be Yours for Under $50

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

What models wear when they’re off the clock is actually more fascinating to Us than their runway fashions. Seeing how an A-list catwalk queen dresses in her downtime is truly one of the greatest sources of style inspiration.

Case in point: Alessandra Ambrosio. The supermodel is always decked out in a great outfit, no matter how casual it may be. In one of her most recent looks, she wore an adorable romper paired with bright gold metallic sandals, which are reportedly from Sam Edelman. We found a nearly identical pair from the brand on Zappos, and it’s just our luck that they’re on sale right now for under $50!

Get the Sam Edelman Gigi sandals (originally $80) on sale with free shipping for just $48, available from Zappos!

This type of strappy sandal is a staple for the spring and summer, and the gold hue instantly elevates the particular pair. These sandals aren’t just shiny and metallic, they also have a crocodile-embossed treatment that amps them up another notch. While that may seem slightly busy to some shoppers, these sandals are still understated enough so they won’t clash with the rest of your ensemble.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel teamed her gold sandals with a nude romper, and the two colors complemented each other beautifully. But if you want to wear the Sam Edelman pair with a cute floral maxi dress or a denim mini skirt, go for it. The straps are thin, but the gold will still pop — adding the ideal amount of flash to your look.

Sam Edelman Gigi

Best of all, T-strap flat sandals are known for being exceedingly comfortable. Your toes are free from any uncomfortable pinching, and they will stay securely on your feet with the wrap-around ankle straps.

The sandals are flat for the most part, but there is a tiny heel in the back that gives you a bit of lift. If you prefer shoes with more arch support, these may not be for you — but we assure you, they’re as comfy as can be! They’re a top spring and summer shoe, and the style has the coveted Alessandra Ambrosio stamp of approval. Dreamy!

