Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve been looking for a way to up the radiance in your complexion and have tried every product under the sun, perhaps it’s time to focus on a more natural option! There are tons of ingredients in moisturizers that may help give your skin some extra glow, and one of these good-for-you finds is honey.

In terms of products that may give your skin a refreshing boost, this moisturizer from Farmacy is making waves! Alexandra Daddario, star of HBO’s summer smash The White Lotus, is even a huge fan — so you know it’s the real deal. One of its main ingredients is all-natural honey, which may help to soothe your skin and provide it with the hydration it’s been craving!

Get the Farmacy Honey Halo Ceramide Face Moisturizer Cream with free shipping for $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2021, but are subject to change.



In a video for Harper’s Bazaar, the actress showcased her nighttime skincare routine. After a few other essentials, she broke out the Farmacy moisturizer, proclaiming, “It’s just a really thick and really great cream for the evening, so I use this and I put it on my neck, all over my face and I can also moisturize my hands with what’s left.” Easy breezy!

This moisturizer utilizes a form of honey buckwheat that may significantly help your skin feel replenished, and leave you with a healthy-looking glow. We also love that this moisturizer has intense hydrating properties thanks to the shea butter in the formula. If you deal with dry skin, this could be an incredibly beneficial addition to your regimen! Plus, if you have trouble with sensitivity, this cream is totally plant-based, so you can feel confident that there likely won’t be an adverse reaction.

Get the Farmacy Honey Halo Ceramide Face Moisturizer Cream with free shipping for $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

So, what do shoppers have to say about this moisturizer? They’re ecstatic with the results from using the cream! As Daddario noted, the consistency is thick, which is great for anyone who grapples with excessive dryness. If you have oily skin, this moisturizer might be slightly intense — so consult with your dermatologist if you’re concerned! With the fall and winter months on the horizon, a heavy-duty cream that isn’t jam-packed with artificial ingredients will surely come in handy. We’re on board!

See it: Get the Farmacy Honey Halo Ceramide Face Moisturizer Cream with free shipping for $45, available ta Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Farmacy and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!