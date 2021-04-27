Sick of Sticky Glosses? This Hyaluronic Lip Oil Is Next-Level Makeup

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve always had a love-hate relationship with lip glosses. We love the shine, the slippery feel and the plumping effect. What we don’t love is when that shine leaves a weird residue, the slipperiness turns to major stickiness and the plumping effect turns into shriveled skin.

If you’re on the same page as Us and still searching for that holy grail gloss, you’ll definitely want to stick around for this. This popular ILIA lip product is basically part balm, part gloss and part oil. It takes everything we love about lip products and combines it all into one magical formula that has reviewers raving. It’s tinted too!

Get the Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil for just $26 at ILIA! Buy two to get free shipping!

This anti-sticky lip oil is as much skincare as it is makeup. Its key ingredient is hyaluronic acid, so it’s meant to nourish your lips rather than just cover them up. The formula actually contains two molecule sizes of the popular moisturizing ingredient to help it really sink deep into the skin, keeping lips plump and supple from within. The results? Your lips may be left “soft, smooth and anything but sticky”!

This lip oil also includes a blend of botanicals including meadowfoam seed oil and salicornia herbacea extract added into the formula to really up the hydration levels, protect lips and help you “experience a surge of smooth.” On top of that, you have that pretty wash of sheer color that looks natural but powerful. Wear alone for a “your lips but better” (and shinier) type of look, or intensify things by swiping it over another lip color. It’s especially great for using over lipsticks that normally dry you out!

Get the Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil for just $26 at ILIA! Buy two to get free shipping!

Over 800 reviewers have left this game-changing lip oil positively glowing ratings. They say it has “the perfect consistency” and love that it’s “smooth like a lip balm but has that pretty sheen like a gloss to make your lips stand out.” They say their lips were “instantly moisturized” when they applied it, and one shopper who lives in a dry desert region even named it their “all time favorite lip product.” Reviewers agree that this is a fabulous choice for a “beauty minimalist” who still wants to make a statement with their look, and they also love the scent! It’s a natural-based ginger yuzu flavor, making applying this lip oil a real treat!

This top-rated lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free, gluten-free, paraben-free and nanoparticle-free. It’s currently available in six colors: Only You, a neutral nude, Linger, a berry mauve, Tahiti, a burnt coral, Saint, a rustic orange, Maybe Violet, a soft lavender and Petals, a tropical pink. Having trouble picking a favorite? The good news is, whichever one you choose, you pretty much can’t go wrong!

Get the Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil for just $26 at ILIA! Buy two to get free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more lip products here and explore all bestsellers at ILIA here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!