The eyes are the window to your soul, and therefore…we will be keeping our sunglasses on, thanks. We don’t want anyone to be confused about our youthfulness or spirit when they peek at our eyes and see wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness! No matter how much sleep we get and how much water we drink, our eye area just always leaves us looking tired and upset.

We’ve tried plenty of eye creams and treatments before, but we’re ready to actually invest in ourselves this time. We’ve honestly wasted our money on so many lackluster creams that just were not worth it at all. This time, we want the real deal. We’re not doing our skincare routine just for fun. We want results! We want Murad!

This eye serum impressed Us from the get-go, simply because it can be used over your entire eye area, including your eyelids — which is pretty rare. It’s ophthalmologist-tested too! Another thing that really caught our attention was not only the fact that this is a retinol serum, but that it has both instant-release retinol and time-released retinol to “minimize irritation and prolong benefits.” We can see why this was named the number one retinol eye serum in the entire United States by The NPD Group, Inc. / U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market in September 2020!

Along with targeting wrinkles, this serum also claims to provide 24 hours of hydration thanks to ingredients like cotton wool grass extract, while a marine kelp complex aims to lift skin. The product may leave skin looking brighter and livelier too. The results speak for themselves. In a study, 93% of users saw a reduction in lines and wrinkles after just four weeks, while 87% noticed firmer skin and 90% saw a more youthful, revitalized eye area!

Multiple reviewers are calling this Youth Renewal serum a “staple” in their routines, saying it’s “well worth the money.” They can “see a world of difference” in their skin, one even noting that “fine wrinkles were much less noticeable in only one week of use.” Shoppers love this serum’s “very silky” texture too!

This serum is for normal, oily, dry, combination and sensitive skin, so it’s pretty much for everyone. It was even specifically tested for sensitive skin, so you know it should be gentle, whether you’re just starting out with retinol or are looking for a new holy grail. It’s a tricky ingredient, but when a product gets it right, it can be key to an ageless glow. We have to say, it looks like Murad got it so right!

