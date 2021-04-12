Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the weather warms up, the layers come off. The issue? The skin we kept covered up all winter is dull, dry and definitely not spring- and summer-ready. We moisturize with every body lotion we can find in our home and every free sample we have stuffed in our drawers, but we just can’t get that summer glow to really pop. It’s like every cream evaporates the moment it touches our skin!

That’s why this year, we’re taking it to the next level. We’re going with one product that can basically do it all — delivering serious, confidence-boosting results. While we’re at it, why not grab the tropical-scented version of that miracle product?

We just about freaked when we saw the Tropical version of this hydrator in stock. Last time it was up on Kopari’s site, it sold out in under two hours! We need to act fact if we want a piece of this — which we definitely do. The original Organic Coconut Melt is a hit, even among stars like Kourtney Kardashian, who recently picked it as a product that will help you “look good naked.” This Tropical version, however, summer-izes the formula with a piña colada scent that reviewers say “smells like paradise in a jar”!

This vegan melt is made of 100% organic, virgin, cold-pressed coconut oil sustainably sourced from the Philippines, plus that tropical fragrance. That’s it. Two ingredients. Period! You know exactly what you’re getting with this all-star product — along with a natural, hydrated glow!

Part of what makes this coconut melt so great is that it’s the “mother of all multitaskers.” If you want to clear out some clutter in your shower, on your sink or in your medicine cabinet, this is the way to go. First, you can use it as a body moisturizer on damp skin instead of lotion. You could also use it as a dry shave oil if you don’t have time to shower or simply love the results. When you do have some leisure time, draw yourself a hot bath and drop a glob in like you would a bath bomb, soaking in the hydration. Pregnant? Try rubbing some over your belly to relieve itching and keep stretch marks at bay.

Oh, and you don’t solely have to stick to skin. This melt can also be used as a restorative hair mask! Apply it from root to tip, throw your hair up into a bun and wait 40 minutes or the full night, shampooing twice when you wake up!

You can grab a jar of this melt solo or in a two-pack if you want to save $5. You can also subscribe to save 10% and stay stocked up. You get a free sample with every order too. Just remember to grab yours before it sells out again!

