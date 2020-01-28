Have you ever fallen completely in love with a piece of clothing? We’re certainly guilty of it. This doesn’t happen everyday, but when we find something seriously magical, we feel like it’s only appropriate to own it in every single color available! There’s no shame in a duplicate purchase — when it works, it just works.

The only one who suffers when this type of situation comes about? Our wallets, of course! Luckily for Us, we found out that our favorite bestselling tunic is 40% off, so we don’t need to hold back — we actually can pick it up in every single color that’s calling out to us!

Get the All in One Perfect Henley Tunic (originally $42) on sale for just $25, available at Nordstrom!

This tunic top from All in One is the perfect everyday casual shirt. It’s flattering on practically anyone’s figure, and it pairs well with so many different looks. Thousands of Nordstrom shoppers love this top just as much as we do, and they’re actually who inspired us to scoop it up in multiple colors. One reviewer said that they’ve scored the shirt in three hues — but we think that a couple more may be in order!

Take your pick from seven incredible colors — from bright and bold red to classic and chic black. Choosing just one is impossible (or at least really difficult), especially with the sale price that this tunic has been marked down to. The neckline drops into a deep V that reveals just the right amount of skin. It hangs low as is common with most tunics, and the sleeves are rolled up and cuffed to make it hang like a breeze. There’s also a square pocket on one side of the chest for a nice added detail.

Get the All in One Perfect Henley Tunic (originally $42) on sale for just $25, available at Nordstrom!

This top can look great worn loose or tucked into a pair of jeans or slacks. It’s meant to fit slightly oversized for a breezy feel, which makes it perfect for those carefree, relaxed days. You can totally dress it up with the right styling if you want to wear it for a more formal occasion.

One shopper notes that “you probably need something under it” to prevent this tunic from being see-through, so that’s important to keep in mind while shopping. Most reviewers agree that the top is “very comfortable” and “super easy” to wear. Usually we don’t like to splurge too much when we’re shopping, which is exactly why this All in One tunic is our new favorite piece!

See it: Get the All in One Perfect Henley Tunic (originally $42) on sale for just $25, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from All in One and shop all of the women’s fashion available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!