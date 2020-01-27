When it comes to shopping, there are a few factors we look for ahead of committing to click that “Add to Cart” button. And what exactly is this magical must-have? Versatility. Making sure that a garment can work for more than one occasion — and more than one season — is what guarantees Us that we’ll get the most use out of it as possible!

If you’re on the lookout for some seriously chic multipurpose fashion, this top that we found at Nordstrom is a true winner. You can wear it during so many different climates, and it’s the ultimate example of a year-round piece.

Get the Gibson x Living in Yellow Mary Fleece Off the Shoulder Top for just $54, available at Nordstrom!

This off-the-shoulder top from Gibson x Living in Yellow is a great piece to wear on days when it’s just a tad brisk outside. It’s made from a comfortable fleece material that’s reminiscent of a classic sweatshirt. In fact, we can totally tell that this top is as cozy and easy-to-wear as your favorite hoodie (that you may or may not have borrowed from an ex and never returned).

This top was created in collaboration with the popular fashion and lifestyle blogger Erin Schrader (the brains behind the blog Living in Yellow), who brings her trademark sense of style to this piece. Her mission is to create clothing that’s essential for your wardrobe that you can wear with complete ease. And that’s exactly what you’re going to get with this little number!

The neckline is incredibly flattering and the longer length of this top is just what we’re looking for. It also comes in petite sizes so you can score the right length and fit for your body type. If it’s slightly warmer out you can wear this top on its own, and on colder days you can layer it underneath a thicker coat. It also comes in five awesome colors to choose from: classic black, purple, heather grey and two funky grey leopard print options! A reviewer did note that this top does run “a little large,” so if you want it to fit you more on the snug side, you might want to order a size down.

Reviewers are praising the versatility, and confirm that this Gibson x Living in Yellow top “can be dressed up or dressed down.” One shopper said that they’ve worn it with leggings and UGGs — as well as jeans and sneakers. You can even try wearing it with some faux-leather leggings and heels for a look that’s more evening-appropriate! A top for all seasons and all occasions — talk about a winner.

