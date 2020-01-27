This Genius $16 Product Will Make Your Wine Stay Fresh for a Week

Treating yourself to a glass of wine or two to celebrate (or after you’ve had a tough day at the office) is certainly not a crime! The crime happens after we open up the bottle of red or white — and have it go bad or not taste the same within a matter of days. Undrinkable wine is the worst, and the only thing that’s more irritating is wasting the remains of what was once a great bottle!

On such occasions, you can count on this wine preserver to keep your vino as fresh as the day you popped the cork for up to one week. You’ll never find yourself pouring wasted wine down the drain ever again with this amazing gadget on hand!

Get The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver with 2 Vacuum Stoppers (originally $19) on sale for just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

The Vacu Vin Wine Saver is a topper that you can secure to your bottle, and it’s designed to remove the excess air so that your libations stay tasting divine. The set comes with two wine bottle stoppers and a special pump that makes the magic happen.

All you have to do is secure the stopper, then place the pump on top and suction out all of the air until you hear a clicking sound. That sound ensures that you’ve fully vacuum-sealed your bottle. Store the bottle upright, and then simply push the center of the stopper to the side and let the air back out when you’re ready to have another glass.

The best part? This functional product will only cost you $16. If you think about how much wine you might potentially waste when it simply doesn’t taste fresh anymore, this bargain stopper can save you some serious dough. One Amazon reviewer said that the Vacu Vin stopper “is perhaps the easiest and least expensive way to preserve an open bottle of wine,” adding that they have been using it for a solid 20 years.

If you’re a true wine lover, then you definitely need this product on hand by your bar cart. In the words of Billy Joel, “A bottle of red, a bottle of white — whatever kind of mood you’re in tonight!”

