Whitney Port Uses This $4 Product to Keep Her Skin Looking Extra Smooth

Though you can easily spend hundreds upon hundreds of dollars on top of the line beauty and skincare, sometimes the best products simply won’t cost you an arm and a leg. The difficult part is trying to figure out which products we can trust to get the job done — as opposed to the the ones that are a total waste of money.

Celebrities are a great source for beauty recommendations because we know that when they shout something out, it’s usually the real deal. Whitney Port recently took to Instagram and shared this seriously affordable product that she uses to keep her skin as smooth as can be. The Hills star’s complexion is seriously flawless — so we’re definitely paying attention to any tips that she has for Us!

Get the Tinkle Eyebrow Razor for prices starting at just $4, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Port revealed that she likes to use the Tinkle Eyebrow Razor to make her skin smoother, which can in turn prime it for better makeup application. In her Instagram stories she called this tool “amazing” and noted that she uses it “to get off all peach fuzz” on her face. She noted that even though this process “sounds yuck,” this is an essential beauty step in her routine.

“As I’m getting older I’m getting random spots of peach fuzz that need to go away,” Port wrote in her post. The 34-year-old new mom also made it a point to mention that “there’s no stubble after and it will exfoliate your skin as well.” These razors are probably the cheapest exfoliating product that you can find on the market, and with Port’s stamp of approval, we are truly intrigued!

Get the Tinkle Eyebrow Razor for prices starting at just $4, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Sometimes women can feel a bit apprehensive about taking up the practice of face shaving, specifically with the common misconception that hair will grow back thicker or darker. But as already mentioned, this is totally untrue. In a recent interview, dermatologist Dr. Debbie Palmer asserts that your “hair will not grow back thicker or faster,” and that “shaving does not change the number of hair follicles in the skin or the rate of hair growth.”

Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers seem to agree with Port and are stanning these Tinkle Eyebrow Razors. Thousands of happy customers are awarding this seriously inexpensive product five-star reviews and we think we’re going to have to try it for ourselves. At just $4, what do we have to lose?

See it: Get the Tinkle Eyebrow Razor for prices starting at just $4, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here! This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!