



Allbirds is known for crafting a sneaker so comfortable that even A-listers choose it over much more expensive designer brands. It was only a matter of time until the brand began to expand even further, and its newest launch is one worth swooning over. That’s right – just in time for sunshine and sundresses, Allbirds came out with the world’s most comfortable flat!

The Tree Breezers by Allbirds are appropriately named, as they are literally made out of sustainably-harvested eucalyptus tree fiber! Don’t expect to be stepping into a shoe made of rough bark, though. The lightweight material is breathable and smooth, and the mesh knit upper is as comfy as it is cute!

See it: Get the Tree Breezer flats for just $95 at Allbirds — back in stock for a limited time only!

These flats are “a step above casual without getting too serious.” They’re classy, but they’re fun in both look and wear. A pair of uncomfortable, cheaply-made flats can literally ruin our fun with blisters, odor and scuffing, but we won’t need to deal with any of that with our Tree Breezers!

This shoe is flexible, requiring no break-in period. Allbirds takes the stretch factor even further with the collar, which fits securely around the top of our foot, the ribbed knitting as cozy as a sock against our skin. Some flats are so rigid that we need to wear socks with them, but we can ditch them with the Tree Breezers (unless they’re part of our look)!

Speaking of cozy, how about the insole? It’s padded and features soft merino wool fabric, which actually helps to wick away moisture and reduce odor. The shoe itself has a cooling effect, too, so even when we’re wearing a pair for full days at a time in the 90-degree heat of summer, we’ll be prepared to go barefoot at the pool whenever and without reservations!

The outsole is made of SweetFoam, which is constructed from Brazilian sugarcane. It provides some bounce as we walk, alleviating pressure on our knees. We’d normally turn to chunky sneakers if we’re feeling or fearing leg pain, but these flats are a great solution too, all while keeping things stylish.

These flats are currently available in four limited-edition colors. Marine is a navy blue with a matching outsole. Each version has an outsole matching its upper for all-around colorful satisfaction! Also available is Seashell, a medium-grey shade, Starfish, a pale fuchsia and Caribbean, a bright turquoise blue inspired by the stunning sea!

Looking to learn even more amazing aspects of these Tree Breezer flats? How about the fact that they’re machine-washable? Or how they’re about as eco-friendly as it gets? Seriously, everything about the thought of owning this shoe warms our heart (and our toes).

Since these flats are designed to fit a little snug, Allbirds suggests going up half a size to find the perfect fit. Before we know it, these “effortlessly feminine” shoes will be basically glued to our feet, because we’ll never want to take them off! They fit like a glove and all we can think is “love, love, love!”

