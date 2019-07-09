Allbirds Just Launched Its First Ever Patterned Shoes (in Three Styles!)





We all know by this point that Allbirds is synonymous with “comfortable,” with a heaping bucket-full of “cute” poured on top. That’s not news, but the brand’s new release is. Every pair of Allbirds is as impressive as the last, but we can’t say we ever saw this new launch coming. It’s here, though, and it’s everything we’ve ever dreamed of!

Allbirds just launched its first-ever patterned shoes. Ever! Just one pair would be exciting on its own, but guess what? We have three stylish options to choose from, and each is as flawless as the last. These three new Tree Topper sneakers are definitely going to be our go-to shoes starting now!

See it: Get the Tree Toppers in three new patterns for just $115 at Allbirds!

The first of these new patterns is Houndstooth, a design that has been frequenting high-fashion runways and lookbooks for decades. This pattern consists of charcoal and white jagged checks, with black shoelaces and a white sole!

The second pattern is Polkadot, which is super fun, but sticks to the monochromatic color palette as a reminder that fun can be fashionable, too. This sneaker has a charcoal upper with white polka dots, black laces and a white sole as well!

The third pattern is Zigzag. With alternating rows of charcoal and white diagonal lines, this design almost has an optical illusion effect and is sure to stand out in a crowd. This shoe also has dark laces, but unlike the other two, it has a black sole!

The shoes officially debuted on the Allbirds Instagram page, where you can learn more about the inspiration behind these brand new kicks.

Wearing any of these new designs makes for an incredibly easy way to add a creative spark to any outfit. We can practically guarantee that we’ll love everything about them, too, since the Tree Toppers already have near-perfect ratings! Shoppers say that these shoes are so comfortable, “they have ruined every other shoe” they own because they never want to take them off. One said they “never imagined there would be shoes more comfortable than the low-top Allbirds,” but surprise! These high-tops are truly top-notch.

Shoppers also say that these completely true-to-size sneakers are “the best shoes for those who are on their feet all day.” One even reported back after wearing them to Coachella, racking up 50,000 steps in one weekend without any foot pain at all!

The Tree Toppers have a breathable mesh knit upper made with eucalyptus tree fiber that’s not only “silky smooth,” but also cooling! It’s sustainable and environmentally friendly too, as all Allbirds are. That’s why the laces are made from recycled plastic bottles, for example, but it doesn’t end there!

The padded merino wool insole is made with castor bean oil to reduce out carbon output, all while working hard to wick away moisture and odor for all-day comfort and freshness! Even the SweetFoam outsole has the “world’s first carbon negative green EVA.” It’s made with Brazilian sugarcane and is super bouncy and lightweight, too!

Make sure to check out the other classic and limited-edition colors of these Tree Toppers too. You may find that you’ll want to stock up! We don’t know when, or if, another launch like this will happen again, so let’s make sure we take advantage of this one while we can — and before sizes start to sell out!

