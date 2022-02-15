Sale Alert! These Popular Allbirds Sneakers Are Marked Down for a Limited Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hilary Duff. Mila Kunis. Kristen Bell. Jennifer Garner. Mandy Moore. Blake Lively. What do all of these actresses have in common? They’ve all rocked Allbirds. Stars — they’re just like Us. If you’re not familiar with the sustainable footwear brand, allow us to introduce you. Known for providing maximum comfort, Allbirds shoes offer ample support — both for your feet and the planet. The company is entirely carbon neutral, using renewable materials and responsible energy to diminish its environmental impact and reverse climate change. Essentially, Allbirds is reducing its carbon footprint by creating clean footwear.

One of the most popular pairs of Allbirds? That would have to be the Tree Dashers. These cool kicks have attracted a cult following both in and out of Hollywood. Unlike a lot of trendy sneakers, however, these running shoes are more than just a passing fad. And for a very limited time, this style is on sale for only $99. Run — don’t walk — to score these all-star performance shoes.

Get the Women’s Tree Dashers for just $99 (originally $125) at Allbirds!

Go footloose and fancy-free with the Allbirds Women’s Tree Dashers. Made with thermoregulating eucalyptus fiber, these sneakers are super breathable. Flexing with your every step, the seamless one-piece upper provides maximum comfort and the contoured cushioning offers optimum support. The padded heel collar locks your ankle in place, while the flexible midsole gives you a smoother ride. Best for everyday runs, roads and soft landings, these lightweight performance shoes are your new staple sneakers.

Allbirds put in the work! Over a year-long testing period, more than 50 experienced athletes logged thousands of miles in these running shoes. Oh, and have we mentioned that these sneakers are machine-washable? Another win for the footwear brand! But pro tip: Steer clear of the dryer.

These top-rated Tree Dashers are never discounted, so make sure you take advantage of this rare sale! Multiple shoppers declared that these are the most comfortable shoes they own. “The comfort level is thru the roof!” one reviewer raved. “And very stylish to boot (pun intended)!” We love a good pun. Another customer gushed, “These shoes are everything I need. Comfort, fit and overall feel, these have it all. And cool in hot weather too! Love my Allbirds!”

See what all the hype is about with the Allbirds Women’s Tree Dashers. These running shoes are on sale for $99 until February 23, so don’t miss this limited time deal!

