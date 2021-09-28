Find Out How We’re Styling Florals for Fall With This Adorable Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Floral prints are usually reserved for the spring and summer months, but there are versions that can totally work in the autumn air. We tend to stay away from the more tropical variations, but plenty of florals can be styled to suit the cooler seasons of the year.

A dress like this one from Allegra K is such a great example of a floral frock that will take on a life of its own once temps plummet. If you want to find out what we would add to jazz up the look, keep reading to get the scoop!

Get the Allegra K Women’s Floral 3/4 Bell Sleeve Smocked Belted Ruffle Dress for prices starting at $36, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

First of all, we want to get into the details that made Us fall in love with this dress. It has a shorter length, but it’s definitely not a mini dress — and we adore all of the ruffle detailing throughout. There are ruffles along the hemline, on the ends of the sleeves and gracing the mock neck on top! They inject this dress with a more romantic feel that’s ideal for anyone who gravitates toward traditionally feminine garments. Cottagecore vibes!

The floral dress comes in five different colors, and the two with darker tones are our fall picks. But of course, if you prefer the lighter pastel hues, you can always invest ahead of next spring — or try to incorporate them into your daily wardrobe immediately!

Now, let’s get into the styling — the easiest way to give this dress some fall edge is by throwing on a leather jacket and ankle booties. You could even opt for the thigh-high aesthetic if you’re heading out on the town! Plus, you can wear it with a trench coat, an oversized chunky sweater or even a long peacoat. We love getting creative with dresses like this, and there are endless opportunities for it to shine. Best of all, once the warm weather returns, it will be waiting in your closet to be teamed with strappy sandals. Perfection!

