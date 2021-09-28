Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can never have enough basic pieces in our closets — when we don’t know what to wear, they are always the most reliable options. We constantly talk about staples because of how versatile they are, and it’s a thrill to find fresh styles that you’re bound to adore just as much as we do!

We’ve been prepping for the cooler fall months, which obviously means shopping for more long-sleeve pieces. Goodbye tanks! One top that instantly caught our eye was this ribbed knit from SweatyRocks! It’s on the simple side, but it has a few details that make it more of an elevated garment.

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Ribbed Knit Raglan Long Sleeve Crop Top for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Ribbed knits have been trending for some time now, and you can wear them year-round with the right adjustments. This crop top is built for the fall — especially when the weather isn’t too chilly. It has a more lightweight feel and the cropped length provides added breathability. Shoppers enthusiastically note that this top is incredibly soft, comfortable and an ideal knit to buy right now!

No surprise here: We’re obsessed with the lantern-style sleeves that are super loose and exaggerated, then cuffed at the wrists to create the unique shape. This version of the top is definitely our favorite, but if you want a more classic look, you can go for the pieces with traditional long sleeves.

We’re all about the extensive color range that’s available — in fact, we may consider ordering this top in more than one shade! For a casual vibe, we would rock this top with trusty high-waisted leggings or jeans, and for a night out, we think it would look gorgeous teamed with a faux-leather mini skirt and chunky boots (think Prada vibes). When you have a piece like this, you can immediately picture all of the different ways you can wear it. Get in on the fun with Us!

