No One Will Believe You Got These Trendy Boots on Amazon — 50% Off

Fall footwear is all about boots. The conclusion of summer may bum Us out, but cool-weather fashion is always exciting. Layers, sweaters and boots, oh my! While we have plenty options of the latter ready to go, we can always add more to our collection — especially when we find great pairs on sale.

These boots from Soda are the ultimate trendy pair to pick up right now. We would buy them straight off the bat, but the fact that they’re available for up to 50% off is even more reason to click that “Add to Cart” button immediately!

Get the Soda Glove – Ankle Boot w/Lug Sole Elastic Gore and Chunky Heel (originally $90) on sale for prices starting at $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

These boots have an outstanding design — we’re huge fans of the chunky heel look, and this silhouette is an instant classic. The heel measures 3.5-inches tall, and there’s a small platform on the front of the shoe that rings in at approximately half an inch, which makes them far more comfortable and easy to wear. That platform also has noticeable gripping on the bottom which gives these boots an edgier feel!

These boots are available in two different black options, with one being regular and the other croc-embossed — in addition to white and brown versions. The black pairs are arguably the most versatile of the bunch, but we could go for any of these shoes. After all, there’s no such thing as too many boots.

These shoes are a massive hit with Amazon shoppers, who note they’re obsessed with the fit, feel and aesthetic. They’re the quintessential staple fall shoe, so if you don’t already own a similar pair, these boots will be your new go-to. Plus, the discount is unbeatable — who doesn’t love to shop a shoe sale?

