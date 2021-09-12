Shoppers Are Snapping Stunning Pics in This Tie-Waist Sweater Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The term “sweater weather” is romanticized quite a bit once fall rolls around — and for good reason. The temperatures outside start to cool down, which means that we’re breaking out all of our favorite cozy knits! But of course, when we talk about this beloved climate, we’re not just focusing on sweaters and cardigans. We can’t forget about all the other pieces that we’re beyond excited to wear!

Our latest fall fashion find is this awesome sweater dress from PRETTYGARDEN, which has become a serious bestseller with shoppers. There are thousands of five-star reviews, and we couldn’t help but notice the pictures reviewers are sharing of this little number in action!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Crewneck Tie Waist Dress for $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

The photos that ecstatic shoppers are uploading in this dress are seriously stunning — we haven’t seen a shot that doesn’t look swoon-worthy! This dress reportedly feels like you’re wearing an oversized sweatshirt, but it appears to be far more elegant. There are a few details that stick out to Us — the first of which is the tie waist! It creates a beautiful silhouette and cinches in the waist, which looks great on so many different body types.

The second detail that we want to point out are the timeless long sleeves. They have been designed in a lantern style that’s cuffed at the wrists, and we absolutely adore the shape! It’s another element that makes this dress look sophisticated yet casual at the same time.

With all of this going for it, we’re not surprised that this dress is so popular. The fit is incredible and it’s super easy to style — dress it up or down depending on the occasion. Quite frankly, we need this cozy piece on deck for our fall #OOTDs. We’re breaking it out the second that the weather gets cool enough. Pro-tip: Team this dress with your favorite pair of ankle booties to complete the ensemble!

