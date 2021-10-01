This Floral Puff-Sleeve Dress Nails Transitional Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Each season of the year warrants its own specific wardrobe, but we love versatile pieces that will work regardless of what the weather app says! This is especially true when it comes to dresses — if you find one that’s easy to adjust, you can discover ways to wear a frock practically 365 days of the year.

If you don’t believe Us, take a look at this dress we just discovered from Allegra K! It’s technically categorized as a summer style, but we can see ourselves wearing it throughout the fall and spring — and maybe even the winter! Interested? Read on for the scoop.

Get the Allegra K Women’s Chiffon Floral Puff Short Sleeve Dress for $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is equally as sweet as it is romantic. It’s made from a chiffon material with lining underneath, which prevents it from appearing see-through. It has a standard mini dress length with a ruffle detail at the hem and an A-line skirt. The way that it’s stitched highlights the smallest part of the waist, while it stays fairly fitted up top. It also has a slight keyhole at the neckline that you can adjust with the bowtie, plus puffed-out short sleeves as the cherry on top of the aesthetic!

Short dresses like this one are typically not associated with the colder months of the year, but that’s why tights were invented! When it’s not too cold out, you can team it with sheer tights for just a touch of extra warmth — and on chillier evenings, a pair of opaque tights or fleece-lined ones will keep you nice and toasty. Add some knee or thigh-high boots, a sleek jacket and you’re all set. Time to hit the town!

Some of the different floral options may be too bright for the fall and winter, but you can surely make it work if you’re a fan of bold fashion choices. Patterned garments aren’t always sure things, but this dress just might be the addition to your closet you didn’t know you needed!

