Our 17 Favorite Slimming Fall Cardigans Under $50 — With Pockets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some people celebrate the beginning of fall by picking up their first official pumpkin spice latte of the season, while others make plans to go apple picking. Here at Shop With Us, we kick off the season by adding some new sweaters to our wardrobes!

If you want to join in on the shopping action, we’ve got the cream of the crop lined up for you — from must-have layering pieces to the chunky boots you’re sure to wear all season long. But of course, there isn’t anything that’s more synonymous with the fall than a sweater! We wanted to focus on cardigans that you can wear over different outfits for a classic, flattering look — and as a bonus, we made sure that all of our picks are equipped with pockets. If you want to know more, keep reading!

Our 17 Favorite Under-$50 Slimming Fall Cardigans

Fitted Cardigans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get more classically autumn than this cable knit sweater from luvamia — it has a vintage feel that we adore!

2. We Also Love: This Miusey cardigan is a cross between a hoodie and a typical sweater, which creates a totally unique knit!

3. We Can’t Forget: A cardigan that’s as simple as this open-front one from REDHOTYPE goes with virtually every outfit.

4. Best Chunky Cardigan: The type of knit that this The Drop sweater is made from is thicker, but its overall design is slimmer and more streamlined than others on the market!

5. Shoppers Are Obsessed With: Tons of reviewers immediately fell for the timeless look of this stunning cardigan from Astylish!

6. Best Versatile Cardigan: This GRACE KARIN open-front sweater is the type of cardigan that you can wear with leggings, jeans, dresses and so much more!

Loose Oversized Cardigans

7. Our Absolute Favorite: When sweaters have a curved hem, like this cardigan from Saodimallsu, we know it’s going to have a flattering fit — plus, the extensive color options are unbelievable!

8. We Also Love: For an ultra-oversized cardigan, look no further than this awesome sweater from ANRABESS!

9. We Can’t Forget: Another great sweater from GRACE KARIN that we adore is this lightweight kimono-style version!

10. Best Fall Boho Cardigan: The aztec-style print of this Dokotoo cardigan is what gets Us excited about the cool, crisp fall weather!

11. Best Fuzzy Cardigan: This MEROKEETY open-front sweater is made from a popcorn-style knit that’s seriously soft and cozy!

Long Maxi Cardigans

12. Our Absolute Favorite: This long knee-length sweater from SHEIN is our top pick if you’re looking for a cardigan that’s sleek and affordable!

13. We Also Love: The length of this sweater from Blooming Jelly is similar to the one we just mentioned, but it has more of a flowy and oversized vibe.

14. We Can’t Forget: Shoppers are calling this chunky long open-front cardigan from ZIWOCH a total “keeper”!

15. Reviewers Are Obsessed With: This Dokotoo striped maxi sweater has the “perfect oversized look,” according to reviewers!

16. Best Leopard Cardigan: If you’re all about leopard print, you’re definitely going to want to check out this BTFBM open-front sweater!

17. Best Full-Length Cardigan: We love how this lightweight sweater from Kistore practically hits the floor!

