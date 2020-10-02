Sweats Forever: The Hoodie Dress You Can Actually Wear Everywhere

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweats just hit different. We love leggings, we love pajama sets, we love fuzzy blankets and we really love soft cardigans — but a pair of sweats will basically transport you to a different world. A world of pure comfort and undeniable coziness in which naps are encouraged — hourly. The only problem with this world? It only exists inside our home.

Sadly, when it comes time to face the real world, the sweats usually have to come off. We’re just not going to show up to a sidewalk brunch in a baggy sweatsuit, you know? Especially not when photos are involved. We like to look cute when we’re out and about. Does that mean suffering in skinny jeans and skirts with tight waistbands? Sometimes. But it could also mean throwing on a different kind of sweatshirt entirely — an adorable hoodie dress!

Get the KIRUNDO Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt Dress for $27 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Taking your sweats off to go out is old news. It’s so 2019. If you have this sweatshirt minidress in your wardrobe, you’ll never have to leave comfort behind at home again. That soft, soothing warmth is officially along for the ride, right alongside the chic charm this dress exudes. You’ll probably feel even cuter in this dress than you ever did in those suffocating skinny jeans!

This pull-on dress is just like your favorite sweatshirt in that it has a drawstring hood, long, banded sleeves, side pockets and a soft, stretchy, relaxed fit. Does it look just like a regular sweatshirt though? Not quite. First of all, the fabric will graze your body just so, letting your figure shine through for a flattering effect. The hem also hits mid-thigh, with notches at the sides for movement. Wear it with tights, with leggings or with totally bare legs!

Get the KIRUNDO Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt Dress for $27 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

While a regular sweatshirt is pretty limiting when it comes to styling yourself, this dress presents you with so many more options. Try it with a pair of white sneakers, a pair of thigh-high boots or even heels. Level up your street style with a wide brim hat or keep things more casual with a baseball cap. Now try adding a cropped moto jacket or quilted coat. You can even belt it at the waist for an added accent!

We’ve definitely fallen for the grey version of this sweatshirt dress, but there are other color and design options available as well, so make sure to check them all out and prepare to wear your pick everywhere!

Get the KIRUNDO Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt Dress for $27 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from KIRUNDO here and shop more hoodies and sweatshirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!