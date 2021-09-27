15 Non-Puffy Layering Pieces for Sleek and Chic Fall Looks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The colder the weather gets, the more layers we’re going to put on. Obviously, right? We’re all about the warmth, and we’ll definitely put on a giant puffer and turn ourselves into marshmallows when heading out to make snow angels in the backyard or walk the dog around the block.

Sometimes though, functionality isn’t the only thing on our mind. When we have actual plans with friends, family or even dating app matches, we want our outfit to be more sleek, streamlined and chic — all without leaving us shivering. That’s why we went on a digital search for layering pieces that would perfect our fall and winter wardrobes. See our 15 faves below!

15 Non-Puffy Layering Pieces

Cardigans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This color-block CARDYDONY cardigan is definitely going to have your friends asking where it’s from. We love that it has a longline fit too for extra warmth!

2. We Also Love: What’s not to love about this 100% cashmere Everlane cardigan? It’s cropped and it comes in completely lovely colors!

3. We Can’t Forget: This Amazon Essentials cardigan is made of a drapey jersey, so it has more of a flowy look than other cardis. The material is on the thinner side though, so you’ll be wearing it rather than it wearing you!

Sweater Vests

4. Our Absolute Favorite: A sweater vest is great because it adds warmth, but you don’t have to deal with sleeves bunching up under your coat. This fitted argyle Auriviz sweater vest is so trendy right now!

5. We Also Love: Not only is this BP. sweater vest from Nordstrom cropped, but it has buttons! All kinds of cuteness going on here!

6. We Can’t Forget: We’re all about houndstooth sweater vests this year. This SweatyRocks one is affordable and bound to conjure up some compliments!

Turtlenecks

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Not all turtlenecks need to be chunky sweaters. They can be fitted tops instead, like this simple MSBASIC top!

8. We Also Love: This super-soft American Apparel turtleneck will be perfect for layering underneath a cami, a sherpa-lined jacket or both!

9. We Can’t Forget: This Everlane Air Turtleneck is aptly named because of its super lightweight cotton material. It’s a fantastic choice for layering without immediately overheating!

Blazers

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This Milumia blazer is mega-chic with its relaxed silhouette and windowpane print. So versatile too!

11. We Also Love: This neutral Who What Wear blazer will be your go-to outfit finisher. Layer it over a tee, a button-up, a dress, etc.!

12. We Can’t Forget: Love a more flowy look? This Cicy Bell blazer explores the more whimsical side of the blazer world!

Coats

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This Allegra K trench coat comes in so many colors. Go for a pop like a sky blue or bold fuchsia!

14. We Also Love: This Treasure & Bond jacket is quilted for warmth without the puffy, marshmallow-like design!

15. We Can’t Forget: This wool blend Chouyatou coat is long and cozy. Prepare to look like a star in this beauty!

