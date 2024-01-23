This Perfectly Polished Cocktail Dress Can Heat Up Any Party

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding the perfect dress for a cocktail party can be difficult if you’re trying to save a little cash. There are so many great-looking options, but not every one of them is affordable. If you don’t want to spend hundreds on a night out, there are plenty of ways to get a fashionable look without spending all the cash in your wallet, and we’ve found another dress you’re going to have to check out ASAP.

Related: 17 Slimming Maxi Dresses We have a complicated relationship with maxi dresses. On the one hand, we love how easy and airy they are. On a hot day, a long, flowy dress is always our first choice! But many maxi dresses look like tents on Us, exaggerating our shape like an expanding balloon. If you’re searching for summer […]

This vintage-inspired cocktail dress is going to bring the absolute heat wherever you go, whether that’s a party at a lavish hotel or a private home. And you’ll feel even more expensive than the dress actually costs while wearing it.

Where might you find such a dress? You might not believe it, but here’s the truth: Walmart, of course! You’re going to have to get this dress before it’s gone from Walmart, where it’s made quite the splash, and we’re quite smitten with it, too.

Get the Allegra K Sweetheart Neck Cocktail Dress for just $39 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Allegra K Sweetheart Neck Cocktail Dress a vintage-inspired swing dress in a gorgeous emerald color. It has a sweetheart neckline and cuts a flowing silhouette, with plenty of coverage if you’re concerned about how long it is, and 3/4 sleeves so you don’t get too hot while you’re out mingling with folks.

This dress looks like it could have stepped off the Hollywood screen and into real life, and it shows. You can pair it with some fun vintage jewelry, black tights and heels, and call it a night, and you’ll be turning heads everywhere you go. It’s hard to believe, then, for all that, it’s just $39, and that’s not even on sale!

Get the Allegra K Sweetheart Neck Cocktail Dress for just $39 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

The dress only comes in emerald, and goes up to size XL. However, at this price, it’s bound to sell out. It’s the perfect multipurpose party dress and your excuse to dress up as a femme fatale. Don’t miss out, and see how you can work it in this debonair dress! We’re right behind you with a full Walmart cart too, natch.

Get the Allegra K Sweetheart Neck Cocktail Dress for just $39 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: 20 of Our Favorite Dresses on Amazon Right Now Contrary to popular belief, a dress doesn’t have to be a special garment worn exclusively during weddings, parties and other life events. In fact, dresses can be the happy medium between being cozy and comfortable or flouncy and fierce on the daily. This is why it’s always important to find options which can fit seamlessly […]

Not what you’re looking for? See more Allegra K products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!