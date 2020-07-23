This Flowy Tunic Top Perfectly Embodies Effortless Summer Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Casual style doesn’t have to be synonymous with sloppy. In the summertime, we have a more laidback vibe — and our outfits tend to reflect that. But don’t get Us wrong: You can still look seriously chic while wearing clothes that are as comfortable as a soft, old T-shirt.

Take, for example, these tunic tops from Allimy that we spotted on Amazon! Sure, they are simple — but they look endlessly stylish and perfectly fit the warm-weather months. Shoppers are completely enamored, and plan on incorporating them into their fall wardrobes as well.

Get the Allimy Women’s Summer Casual Split V Neckline Loose Tunic Short Sleeve Top for $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2020, but are subject to change.



Tunic tops are an ideal top to wear in the summer. They’re usually loose-fitting and have a long hem that feels super relaxed. This particular option has an open split V-neckline, which is accented with a slight collar around the neck. The hem at the bottom of these tops is rounded, and the fabric has a crinkled feel to it that adds a touch of texture.

Reviewers love this top because it has a roomy fit, and the fabric feels luxe — especially for the affordable price point. One shopper says that the material actually doesn’t wrinkle, which is a dream if you’re lucky enough to be heading off on vacation. They also love how versatile these tops are. Dress it up for work or date night, or wear it to the beach as a swim cover-up along with some denim shorts. The material is thin enough so that it can be tucked into high-waisted pants or a skirt. The color options are also next level!

Some shoppers note that these tops can run slightly small in the sleeve area, but the majority of reviews state that it runs true to size. A simple tunic top like this is a must-have fashion staple that’s key to have for the dog days of summer. Since it’s so straightforward and classy, you can easily style this top in different ways throughout the year. We love a multipurpose piece!

