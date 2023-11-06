Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amanda Seyfried is one of her generation’s most prolific leading ladies. Known for mega-hit films like Mean Girls and Mamma Mia, the Hollywood fixture has a glam squad and plenty of products at her disposal. But when it comes to beauty routines, she likes to keep it au naturel sans botox — and super easy to boot. “When I’m not medicating my eczema, I’ll use this shea butter after I put on my serum because my legs are super-dry,” she told The Strategist. “I want as much moisture as possible.” Her secret? Eu’Genia Everyday Shea Butter (pronounced you-geh-knee-ah).

Just like Seyfried’s beauty routine, the ingredients are clean and simple. Comprised of nourishing oils and shea butter, this powerful anti-aging salve is designed for every skin type, whether you’re dry, sensitive or fall anywhere in between. The brand cares about the planet and who it impacts. They are a vegan, cruelty-free label and EWG Verified, which means there are no harsh chemicals and the brand is transparent with its customers. A buyer said, “I use it on my face at night, as a lip balm any time, and my dry winter cuticles soak it up. I especially love that there’s no petroleum, silicone or parabens. Wonderful product!” Clearly, plenty of shoppers feel the same way as Seyfried!

Get the Eu’Genia Everyday Shea Butter for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

This wonder balm melts in your hands and can be used all over your body, including in your hair. In fact, it protects against heat damage and tames frizz. It also minimizes and fades stretch marks and soothes your chapped nipples. Yes, even Seyfried loves using it for this purpose, saying, “I used it on my nipples when I was pregnant and when I was postpartum” because it nourishes damaged and depleted skin by enhancing softness and locking in hydration. One customer even used it to fall asleep, saying, “Very impressed. Love the smell and it makes [my] skin so soft. I use it near my nose because the scent helps me get to sleep.”

The Emmy-winning starlet also loves to gift this as a stocking stuffer every year — so whether it’s a new mom on your list or a loved one who suffers from dry skin *cough, everyone*, this soothing butter hits the spot. Available in lavender, grapefruit or, for those who prefer no scent at all, unscented. Hurry before it sells out — because something this good for the planet and your body cannot stay in stock long!

