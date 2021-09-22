Amanda Steele Uses This Cream as a Base in Her Quick Makeup Routine

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you need to whip up a great makeup look on a serious time crunch, who better to turn to for advice than beauty influencers? Thanks to YouTube and the rise in vlogger popularity, we can search for tips on all things makeup and skincare in a flash! Access to expert advice or amateur product recommendations has never been this accessible, and longtime influencers have been able to make a serious name for themselves.

One of the most successful beauty YouTubers is Amanda Steele, who has been churning out content for nearly 12 years now as “MakeupByMandy24.” With that much experience under her belt, she’s become a prominent name in beauty, so we were all ears when she shared her 10-minute glam routine with Allure! Before getting her makeup look together, she likes to use this rich eye cream from Charlotte Tilbury as a base to provide her skin with that radiant “plump” look we strive for.

This is an eye cream that you can use in the morning for a brightening effect in order to appear refreshed and ready to take on the day! It may help to de-puff the under-eye area, make dark circles look less visible and potentially smooth out wrinkles over time. The skin around the eyes is incredibly sensitive and can tend to be dry, so hydrating the area before makeup can ensure that concealer goes on smoothly.

Steele explains that this cream “feels super smooth and hydrating” and acts as “a nice little base” before moving forward with her quick makeup routine. You can also use this as a night cream if you want to score even more impressive anti-aging results! Shoppers that deal with “eye bags, crepy skin under the eyes, dark circles” and “fine lines” claim this cream has done wonders for them — with some seeing results in as little as one week.

It’s incredible that Steele got her start when she was just 10, and now, at 22-years-old, has grown her empire to include designer collabs and an acting and modeling career! Luckily, she’s stayed true to her roots and continues to share beauty advice with her fans. With all the knowledge she’s gained over the years, we definitely trust her opinions — and this eye cream just shot to the top of our skincare must-have lists!

