We always change up our skincare routine depending on the season, but we don’t stop there. We change up our makeup routine too. In winter we use darker shades of lipstick and blush, while in summer we switch to peachy apricots and pinks, and maybe some fun eyeshadow shades like blue or yellow.

Another way we switch up our beauty routine come summer is by using bronzing products to help accentuate our natural glow. But how do you find one that won’t look like costume makeup? Let’s find out from Cindy Crawford, shall we?

Get the Airbrush Bronzer for just $55 at Charlotte Tilbury!

Crawford recently spoke to The Zoe Report about her summer beauty routine and how she loves to change it up. “I definitely love a bronzer in the summer,” the world-famous supermodel said, listing this Charlotte Tilbury one as her fave. “I think Charlotte’s products are so user-friendly—they’re hard to mess up, and I love that.”

Some bronzers truly look like a layer of paint on your skin with how hard they are to blend. You want a bronzer that accentuates your cheekbones and enhances your natural luminosity, which is why we love Crawford’s comments on how easy this one is to use. Too little? Add more. Too much? Just blend it out!

This award-winning bronzer has a matte finish, but it’s silky, not cakey. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid for hydration, so even though the finish is matte, it’s still moisturizing and has a wonderful pore-blurring effect. The finely-milled powder is made to blend right in (while helping your cheekbones pop)!

We’ve barely even begun the list of things to love about this bronzer. How about the fact that it comes in four shades? And how about that incredible compact case? It’s golden and shiny and has a mirror inside. It’s actually big enough that you can see yourself in it too, unlike with some tiny makeup compacts. The best part is that it’s refillable, so you can save money when you need a replacement. Buy refills here!

Over 500 reviewers are loving this bronzer, and we took a peep to see what they were saying. They’re calling this product “luxurious” and a “holy grail from the first day.” They say it “glides on perfectly” and gives them a “long-lasting glow,” nothing that their skin seriously does look “airbrushed”!

It’s recommended that you apply this bronzer with a brush for best results. On your face, you can try targeting our cheekbones and jawline, but you can also bring it down onto the body too. Charlotte Tilbury suggests applying it to the tops of your shoulders, your collarbone and the center of your arms and legs as well. Much easier than a fake tan — and much less messy!

