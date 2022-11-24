Best Anti-Aging Deal: This $108 Firming Face Cream Is on Sale for $40 at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve already seen tons of incredible deals this Black Friday (before the sales officially start!), but some are already in the running for the top steal of the weekend. We’re evaluating the best of the best by looking at the caliber of the product and then calculating how deep the discount is.

And trust Us when we say this particular skincare find is one you won’t want to skip over. We’re talking about the Perricone MD firming moisturizer, which countless shoppers on Amazon swear by. How often do you find a seriously incredible high-end anti-aging product that’s up for grabs for over 60% off? This is such a rare steal!

Get the Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer (original retail $108) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you were to buy this moisturizer at full price, it’s over $100 — but for $40, it does a lot less damage on the wallet. That may seem high for a hydrating product, but the wrinkle-frighting properties in the formula reportedly make it completely worth it. It helps to plump the skin with a combination of signature ingredients which are unique to the Perricone MD brand, including alpha lipoic acid, DMAE and vitamin C ester. This combo also helps make your skin appear more radiant and youthful at the same time. What more could any of Us ask for?

Get the Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer (original retail $108) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say they see a “visible difference” when they use this cream, specifically when they switch to other moisturizers and return to this popular product. They say their skin is firmer and more supple, which is what helps to make those pesky signs of aging not as noticeable. We have no idea when this moisturizer will increase in price or go up back to its full value, so now is the time to buy and test out its anti-aging powers for yourself. Buying ASAP!

See it: Get the Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer (original retail $108) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Perricone MD and shop all of the beauty and personal care deals happening at Amazon here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!