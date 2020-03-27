Working from home is usually more comfortable than the office — but it can also cause our necks and backs to become seriously strained. If we’re sitting on our couch while grinding from a laptop, our posture is likely not the greatest. Unfortunately, that can lead to muscle pains which crave relief.

If your muscles are feeling the effects, then this at-home therapeutic massager that we found on Amazon just may be the product for you. So many shoppers are raving about how much it’s helped them with their pain, so it’s definitely worth giving a try.

Get the Papillon Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Heat (originally $60) on sale for just $37 with free shipping at Amazon! Get it as soon as Monday, March 30, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 26, 2020, but are subject to change.



This ergonomically-designed massaging pillow is ideal for stress which you may be feeling in certain muscle groups that typically house tension. This is essentially a pillow that you can adjust in different positions to target wherever you’re experiencing the most pain. You can apply it on the neck, your lower back, your feet and even your arms. It’s incredibly easy to use — not to mention super functional and versatile.

This massager comes with four large nodes and 12 smaller nodes that you can customize to your liking. Each node gives you a 360 degree massaging effect, and there are three different speeds available. You also have the option to add heat to your massaging experience, which is always an added bonus! If you’re feeling especially strained, raising the temperature is definitely a game-changer.

Oh, and let’s not forget that this is actually cute! We love the classic black and white plaid pattern on this massager. Household products don’t have to be unattractive or unpleasant to look at — and we’re thrilled to find an option we’ll proudly display on the sofa. This personal massager is not only simple to use, but it can make your time spent at home a lot more relaxing. Wins all around!

