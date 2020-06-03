These Bestselling Amazon Workout Shorts Come in a Wide Range of Sizes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For many shoppers out there, leggings are a fairly easy item to find. But let’s be real: Not all brands make clothes that can accommodate nearly everyone’s body type. Typically, you’ll find sizing that goes up to XL. It’s less common to see more than an XXL available in every product — which leads to a serious void in the marketplace.

But these workout shorts don’t have that problem — in fact, there are options designed to fit a variety of shapes and sizes. We can all agree that size inclusion needs to be a priority for retailers, especially when it comes to something as simple as a pair of exercise tights!

Get the BALEAF Women’s High Waist Workout Shorts for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 8, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

In addition to extended sizes, these shorts come in a variety of lengths. The choice is yours, and it all depends on how much skin you want exposed. The leg length spans from 2 inches long up to 9 inches, which hits just above the knee. Each pair of these leggings comes with two side pockets, perfect for your cell phone, credit card or keys.

These shorts are made from a moisture-wicking material and are high-waisted, making them ideal for a wide variety of fitness-related activities. Whether you’re out for a run, doing some yoga or going for a bike ride, you’ll feel comfortable while wearing these shorts. Plus, they come in a ton of different colors! There are brighter, more adventurous shades, as well as your standard hues like black and navy blue.

Get the BALEAF Women’s High Waist Workout Shorts for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 8, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best of all, these shorts don’t have to be reserved for your workouts. You can lounge in them, or even utilize the shorter pair as an undergarment if you’re wearing a dress or skirt. Shoppers love how these shorts help create a super flattering figure thanks to the thick waistband and four-way stretch material. One reviewer even shared that they are planning on wearing these while running a marathon, which is a serious testament to how amazing they really are!

See it: Get the BALEAF Women’s High Waist Workout Shorts for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 8, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from BALEAF and shop all of the exercise and fitness wear available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!