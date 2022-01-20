Trendy Top Alert! Why This New Release From Amazon Is on Our Radar

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you come across a top that fits flawlessly, looks flattering and makes you feel confident, it’s hard not to pick it up in all of your favorite colors! This has admittedly happened to Us a few times in the past. Call it a skill — even after glancing at a few e-commerce shots, we can tell when we’ll be back to buy multiples.

We had that familiar feeling upon spotting this top from Rosfancy on Amazon in their new fashion releases. It’s not quite a bestseller yet, but we predict it will be a hit with shoppers! It’s currently available in every single color and print imaginable, so scoring a slew of shades is on the table.

Get the Rosfancy Women’s Long Sleeve Square Neck Smocked Top for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Let’s get into all of the details that make this top seriously special, starting with the bodice. We love smocked fabric because it fits your body to perfection without feeling too tight and uncomfortable. It also makes garments easier to wear without a bra, as the texture can smooth you out — and even give you a little lift!

This isn’t quite a crop top, but it’s not a full-length one either — it falls somewhere in-between. It’s short enough to look lovely with high-waisted jeans, but depending on your body type, it may not reveal any extra skin in the midsection. If you’re not a fan of midriff-baring tops but adore boho-chic style, this one is absolutely ideal for you!

Get the Rosfancy Women’s Long Sleeve Square Neck Smocked Top for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Lastly, the final detail we’re digging has to be the voluminous lantern-style sleeves that look absolutely dreamy with the tighter bodice. The effortless way they’re stitched to the top creates a square neckline, which is one of favorite styles. Not only is this a fabulous find, it has an excellent price point — so we’re taking a chance and adding it to cart right now.

See it: Get the Rosfancy Women’s Long Sleeve Square Neck Smocked Top for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Rosfancy and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!