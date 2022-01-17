In Need of an Everyday Tank Dress? Meet Your New Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we have no idea what to wear, we rely on our everyday basics to get Us out the door in style. Of course, these pieces include simple tees, the pair of jeans that always seems to fit to perfection and a slew of fabulous frocks. Reliable fashion is easier said than found though — it often requires some serious searching to come across a garment that will be worn on rotation.

A dress like this one from UMEKO is the ultimate example of a piece that’s ideal for so many different types of occasions. If you want to style it casually or jazz it up for a night out, all you have to do is switch up the shoes and accessories, and you’re good to go!

Get the UMEKO Women’s Bodycon Ribbed Stretch Dress for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

When you think of a classic tank dress, this is likely exactly what comes to mind. It’s made in a fitted bodycon style that shows off all of your curves to perfection! It’s comprised of a typical ribbed material that offers plenty of stretch for a comfy fit. We adore the high neckline and racerback cut that gives the dress an easygoing vibe.

While this dress might not be ideal for the winter on its own, you can make it work thanks to the assistance of tights and a great pair of knee-high or thigh-high boots. Throw on a puffer coat or a parka — and boom! The cold weather has nothing on you. You can also team it with sneakers for a casual ensemble or high heels for fancier events.

At the moment, you can scoop up the dress in a selection of different colors, ranging from your standard black and white to brighter hues. We’re especially fond of the nude apricot shade, but any option is bound to complement the clothing already in your closet. Shoppers say that they are completely “in love” with this dress, while others praise its “flattering” fit. If you’re looking for a basic that’s anything but boring, you’ve met your match!

