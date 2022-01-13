7 Seriously Trendy Fashion Finds We Discovered Hiding at Target

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we’re rocking a super cute outfit and our friends ask Us where we got our top or pants, nothing is more enjoyable than dropping a name they don’t expect. Retailers like Target have stepped up their game in terms of staying on top of the current trends, and we love finding fashion-forward hidden gems that are seriously affordable.

We did some digging to find a few en vogue pieces that no one will guess you scooped up at Target. Check out our favorite trending finds below!

7 Trendy Fashion Finds You Won’t Believe Are From Target

1. Shirts & Blouses

This long-sleeve blouse has see-through chiffon on the sleeves, hem and back of the top, which shows skin in an elegant and subtle way. The ruffle detail below the bust creates a mini peplum that’s flattering when teamed with high-waisted jeans — if you’re not big on crop tops, this might be a great fit for you!

Check out more women’s shirts & blouses here!

2. Sweaters

We’re throwing it back to the ’90s with this adorable sweater! The fuzzy faux-fur collar is everything, and we adore the open-front style that ties in a bow right at the bottom of the neckline. You can wear it on its own or later it over a bralette for some addedd coverage.

Check out more women’s sweaters here!

3. Dresses

Puff sleeves have found their way back onto the fashion scene, and we’ve been completely obsessed with the look! This sweater dress uses the aesthetic to create a touch of drama that takes this otherwise simple frock to a new level. It’s a looser dress you can wear casually with sneakers — or add a belt and pair with heels for a night out!

Check out more women’s dresses here!

4. Pants

These vegan leather pants have all of the flattering qualities that we look for when shopping for bottoms. They’re high-waisted but more relaxed in the pant leg so that you can still move around comfortably. Win!

Check out more women’s pants here!

5. Skirts

Another excellent piece that looks plucked from the ’90s is this acid wash mini skirt! We love the addition of the paper bag waist with embedded elastic so that you feel cinched in. It’s also available in light brown and cream if those colors better suit your vibe!

Check out more women’s skirts here!

6. Denim

These might be the most versatile pair of jeans we’ve come across lately! It’s an established fashion fact that black goes with everything, and the cut of these jeans can be worn anywhere. If you want to go for a casual look, you can team them with a cropped graphic tee and some sneakers — and you can also dress them up for the office with a button-down and loafers!

Check out more women’s denim here!

7. Coats & Jackets

Elegance personified! You will feel like a diva in this stunning wrap coat no matter what you team it with. You could be donning basic leggings and an oversized shirt, but by throwing this coat on, you’re guaranteed to step out in style.

Check out more women’s coats & jackets here!

Looking for more? Check out all of the latest women’s fashion and more available at Target here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!