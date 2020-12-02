These Fleece Joggers Are Our New Favorite Everyday Loungewear Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Loungewear doesn’t have to be flashy or bold. Don’t get Us wrong — we’re suckers for a graphic tee or some logo’d out leggings and sweats. But when we’re shopping for winter staples, we look for comfort (and warmth) above all else.

We’re talking soft and cozy pieces that we could live in 24/7 — and probably will until 2021! Shoppers are saying these simple joggers from Amazon perfectly fit the bill. They’re straightforward, sleek and ideal for lounging at home.

Get the UNIQUE STYLES ASFOOR Fleece Joggers Sweatpants for Women on sale for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2020, but are subject to change.



These joggers are reported to have an optimal fit. They’re not skintight, but they’re not particularly loose either. Think of them as the dream balance between casual sweats and a pair of leggings! In fact, that’s precisely what shoppers say they love about this particular pair of joggers. They’re “not baggy like other options,” and they’re comfortable enough to wear all day long. If you do want a tighter or looser fit, don’t be afraid of ordering up or down a size. The material is super stretchy and soft, so there’s no harm in giving it a try.

They have a mid-rise silhouette with an elastic waistband which includes an adjustable drawstring, and they taper off at the ankles with a ribbed material. These joggers also feature pockets, which are incredibly convenient for running errands! No matter where you wear these joggers, just know that you’ll feel completely relaxed.

Get the UNIQUE STYLES ASFOOR Fleece Joggers Sweatpants for Women on sale for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

As we mentioned earlier, these joggers are basic — but there’s still a variety of styles to choose from! Go for a plain pair in a solid shade, or choose one with double-stripes running down the sides of the pant legs. The latter versions have a sportier look that will instantly elevate any athleisure outfit. Team them with a cropped tee, a leather moto jacket and ankle booties if you want to dress them up — or your trustiest sweatshirt if you’re lounging at home. Swoon!

See it: Get the UNIQUE STYLES ASFOOR Fleece Joggers Sweatpants for Women on sale for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from UNIQUE STYLES ASFOOR and shop all of the sports and fitness gear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!