Amazon Shoppers Say They Would Buy This Chic Cover-Up Again

Making a statement at the beach or pool isn’t just about the swimsuit. Some of Us like to go all out and create a complete look that’s worthy of snapping an Instagram picture. There’s nothing wrong with being a little extra! Luckily, we have just the right piece to take your outfit to the next level.

The finishing touch that you need is a stunning cover-up for your day by the water, and this gem from Amazon is one of our favorites!

Get the LIENRIDY Women’s Swimsuit Cover Up with free shipping for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 30, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2020, but are subject to change.



These simple cover-ups are the best way to show off your favorite swimsuit. They are made from a sheer chiffon fabric and drape elegantly on the body. You can purchase them in a number of different styles. They have short and long versions, both of which will make you look like a total goddess! The elongated, flowy options just might be our top picks. There’s just something about long skirts that make Us feel glamorous (and want to twirl), and we can’t get enough of it!

Clearly reviewers can’t get enough of this cover-up either. Some say they would buy it a million times over, because that’s how much they love it! One shopper even states this skirt “seriously changed [their] life.” Quite a review, right? When you find a piece of clothing that you love and feel gorgeous in, it’s completely transformative!

The skirts are sized in different groups, and there’s a guide to help you find which will fit you best. They are all adjustable, so you can tie them as tightly as you prefer. We can instantly tell how major this piece will look in pictures, which is such a plus. But best of all, we think this cover-up will be an instant confidence-booster — and there’s truly no better feeling than that!

