This is an extremely important time of year to reconsider your hair care routine. The weather is about to rapidly cool off, and the dry air and harsh winds will be no help in keeping your locks shiny, healthy and hydrated. And hey, who doesn’t love buying some new pampering products when they’re on sale?

Amazon’s Beauty Haul Event arrived just in time, but if you’re looking to snag some major deals, you’ll have to be fast. The deals you’re seeing today are not going to last until tomorrow. If you have your eye on any of these specific products, you need to grab them on October 4, 2021 in order to snag discounts up to 40% off. So what are we waiting for? Here are our nine faves!

IGK CRYBABY Anti-Frizz Smoothing Serum

Sick of frizz taking over your life? This premium serum may not only smooth and soften hair, but it could also add color dimension and shine while nourishing your tresses!

Get the IGK CRYBABY Anti-Frizz Smoothing Serum (originally $28) for just $20 at Amazon for one day only!

Oribe Dry Styling Collection

Oribe is a celebrity-favorite brand, with fans including Meghan Markle, Elizabeth Olsen and Kate Hudson, to name a few. Markle has specifically said she loves the Dry Texturizing Spray in this collection!

Get the Oribe Dry Styling Collection (originally $75) for just $53 at Amazon for one day only!

R+Co COOL WIND pH Perfect Air Dry Crème

Give your hair a break from the blow dryer — but don’t give up on having it look fabulous. This cream may help tame frizz while styling your hair all without the damaging heat!

Get the R+Co COOL WIND pH Perfect Air Dry Crème (originally $29) for just $20 at Amazon for one day only!

COLOR WOW Sulfate-Free, Residue-Free Color Security Shampoo

This residue-free shampoo is for all hair types, made to clean the hair and scalp without leaving any build-up behind that prevents healthy hair growth. It’s awesome that it’s under $20 right now!

Get the COLOR WOW Sulfate-Free, Residue-Free Color Security Shampoo (originally $24) for just $16 at Amazon for one day only!

DevaCurl CurlBond Re-Coiling Treatment Mask

This reparative mask is a must for restoring ultra-curly hair. It was created to repair hair both internally and externally for bouncy, beautiful curls!

Get the DevaCurl CurlBond Re-Coiling Treatment Mask (originally $36) for just $25 at Amazon for one day only!

Kenra Volume Spray 25

Whether you have a special occasion coming up or just love getting creative with your ‘dos, a top-notch hairspray is essential. This one claims to hold up to 120 hours, resisting wind and humidity along the way!

Get the Kenra Volume Spray 25 (originally $19) for just $14 at Amazon for one day only!

MATRIX Total Results Brass Off Color Depositing Blue Shampoo

We all know about using purple shampoo on blonde hair, but blue shampoo can also help fight off brassy tones on lightened brunettes. This one has a truly wild number of rave reviews!

Get the MATRIX Total Results Brass Off Color Depositing Blue Shampoo (originally $17) for just $11 at Amazon for one day only!

Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo and Conditioner

If you typically avoid products that weigh your hair down but desperately need that moisture, check out this ultra-lightweight, vegan shampoo and conditioner set. A must for fine hair!

Get the Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo and Conditioner (originally $63) for just $44 at Amazon for one day only!

Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock

If your hair is heavily damaged from bleach and dye, then make sure this treatment is in your shopping cart. It claims to boost color vibrancy by 9x while producing “mirror-like shine”!

Get the Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock (originally $33) for just $23 at Amazon for one day only!

