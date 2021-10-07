24 Hours Only — Amazon Has So Many Beauty Products at Black Friday Prices

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stay calm, people! Stay calm! But also…don’t stay too calm. You have to be fast if you want to take advantage of these mega-markdowns. For one day only, Amazon has hundreds of top skincare, makeup, haircare and nailcare products marked down to Black Friday prices for a Beauty Haul flash sale!

These deals are valid on October 7, 2021, and then they’ll be gone. Whether you’re looking to revamp your own routine or take care of some early holiday shopping, you won’t want to miss out on these. We’ve picked out 21 of the products we consider to be totally can’t-miss items, so let’s get to them below. Time is running out!

21 Can’t-Miss Beauty Deals at Amazon — Flash Sale!

1. This L’Oreal Revitalift cream could be your next anti-aging holy grail. Goodbye, wrinkles!

2. Define and fill your brows with this two-sided Maybelline pencil and powder. Save space on your vanity too!

3. You get not just one, but two tubes of this Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer — a major fan-favorite!

4. This matte NYX Lingerie XXL lipstick may stay perfectly put for up to 16 hours on your lips. Fabulous!

5. Damaged locks? This two-count of Garnier Whole Blends leave-in conditioner claims to provide 10-in-1 care for all hair types!

6. If you’re dealing with brassy blonde tones, check out this L’Oreal One Step Toning Gloss for cool blondes!

7. This NYX Epic Ink Liner is a must for the perfect cat eye. Sleek, clean, long-lasting!

8. We love this Carol’s Daughter Almond Cookie set as a holiday gift. Anyone would adore this three-piece set!

9. Not patient enough to paint your nails? This essie Good to Go top coat dries super quickly!

10. The More Buff shade of this Maybelline Ultimatte lipstick is such a great color. An everyday go-to for fall!

11. Don’t forget about tools and accessories! This marshmallow shaped NYX blender sponge is a must for a streak-free application!

12. This Garnier Hyalu-Aloe serum is a moisturizer, serum and eye gel all in one. It comes with a micellar water sample too!

13. Send your lashes soaring toward the sky with this Maybelline Colossal mascara!

14. Lashes need an extra oomph? You could also apply this Maybelline Lash Sensational serum!

15. This L’Oreal Infallible powder may help your skin look fresh for up to 24 hours. It’s even waterproof!

16. Brows drooping and losing shape way too quickly? Grab this NYX Brow Glue, which may provide 16 hours of extreme hold!

17. This NYX Total Control foundation is buildable for demi-matte coverage. All without caking up!

18. Need a gift for someone whose beard is struggling with straggly strays and rough texture? Get them this Softsheen-Carson Exfoliating Scrub!

19. This essie Mademoiselle nail polish is one of the prettiest sheer pinks we’ve ever seen. Such a delicate, romantic shade!

20. This Maybelline Fit me foundation was designed to minimize the appearance of pores. It’s oil-free too!

21. Need another great gift idea for just about anybody? How about this essie set of six gorgeous polishes? It comes with cards too to personalize your gift!

